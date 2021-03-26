Kelso social services worker arrested on suspicion of child molestation

An employee at a local office for a state agency that fields child abuse reports was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child molestation.

Martin Daniel Perez, 34, of Kelso, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree child molestation.

Perez made his first appearance Wednesday in Cowlitz County Superior Court. Court documents do not list a formal charge. Perez posted bail of $2,500 and his arraignment is scheduled for April 1.

A representative from the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families said Perez is an employee at the department's Kelso office. The representative declined to provide any additional details about Perez.

Nancy Gutierrez, director of communications, said the department "cannot comment on the open criminal and internal HR investigation."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families is a state social services agency focused on the welfare of children. The agency also recruits and trains foster parents. Its local office is located at 711 Vine St. in Kelso.