 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelso man steals Taco Time tip jar, jumps in Coweeman River to escape
0 comments

Kelso man steals Taco Time tip jar, jumps in Coweeman River to escape

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights - stock

Thursday was April Fool's Day, but an alleged theft at Kelso's Taco Time that evening was no joke.

Andnick Andreas, 26, of Kelso, allegedly grabbed the tip jar from the business's drive-thru around 5:30 p.m.

A police report stated witnesses saw Andreas run down the nearby dike and jump into the Coweeman River, which is about 1,500 feet from the fast food restaurant. 

According to police, Kelso officers announced over a loud speaker they would release their police dog Blue unless Andreas cooperated.

Andreas was detained by Kelso officers at 8:38 p.m. and arrested on suspicion of third-degree theft and obstructing a public servant. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelso man charged with child rape, posts bail
Local

Kelso man charged with child rape, posts bail

Kelso man Rick Allen DeVarrel Schneider, 25 was arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree child rape. He posted bail of $5,000 and was released from jail Monday afternoon. His arraignment is scheduled for April 8. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News