Kelso man steals Taco Time tip jar, jumps in Coweeman River to escape

Thursday was April Fool's Day, but an alleged theft at Kelso's Taco Time that evening was no joke.

Andnick Andreas, 26, of Kelso, allegedly grabbed the tip jar from the business's drive-thru around 5:30 p.m.

A police report stated witnesses saw Andreas run down the nearby dike and jump into the Coweeman River, which is about 1,500 feet from the fast food restaurant.

According to police, Kelso officers announced over a loud speaker they would release their police dog Blue unless Andreas cooperated.

Andreas was detained by Kelso officers at 8:38 p.m. and arrested on suspicion of third-degree theft and obstructing a public servant.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.