Kelso man accused of blowing up body held without bail pending hearing next week

A Kelso man who faces multiple criminal charges for allegedly shooting a man and later blowing up the body with explosives was ordered by a Cowlitz County judge to be held without bail until his next court hearing scheduled for Monday.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder ordered for Jethro N. Welter, 52, to be held without bail pending a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Monday after Welter’s defense attorney requested time to prepare. Welter is in Cowlitz County Jail.

Welter was booked into jail Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 51-year-old Kelso resident Alan Nielsen. According to the probable cause statement presented to the court, police believe Welter allegedly participated in the shooting of Nielsen on July 15 after someone reported they overhead “half a dozen gun shots,” and “yelling and screaming” in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road in Kelso. According to county assessor records, Welter does not own this property.

Five days after the call, another resident called 911 to report a “very large explosion” coming from the location, according to police.

Investigators say after obtaining a warrant to search the property, they found a green Nissan pickup that appeared to have had something explode in its bed.

Around the truck, they found body parts, according to a police report. The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office identified the remains as Nielsen, but the cause of death is still under investigation, says the report.

Also found on the property was Sonic Boom, an exploding mark used by gun enthusiasts for target practice, multiple bullets and bullet casings, and a large “dark stain,” which later tested positive for the presence of human DNA.

A confidential informant told police two other people were involved in the death of Nielsen, but neither have been arrested. The source said Nielsen was shot because one of them suspected Nielsen killed the person’s dogs, according to a police report.

The informant told law enforcement he was asked by the dog owner if he could assist in the disposal of the body and told authorities he placed a tarp over the body. In the court document, the informant described how even with the blast ripped the body asunder, the victim’s wallet was still in his pants with the chain secured to the pants.

The informant also told investigators Welter and a blue Ford Ranger were “involved in the shooting death of Alan Nielsen and that the Ranger sustained damage from multiple gunshots,” states a police report. When police searched Welter’s property in the 300 block of Holcomb Spur Road, they say they found a blue Ford Ranger with bullet holes, as well as 10 firearms, one of which was allegedly reported stolen out of Clark County. They also found a substance they suspect is meth, a report says.

Welter was convicted of assault in the fourth degree in 2021 and is not allowed to own firearms, the police report says.

Detectives also searched Welter’s Facebook account and claim they located a message telling the dog owner, “We need exploding targets call gator guns the Lexington Hardware bobs [sic] and anyone else you can think of.”

Investigators discovered that Welter made multiple trips to Bob’s Sporting Goods in Longview from July 17 to July 19, where he bought 60 pounds of Sonic Boom exploding targets.