Kelso City Council postpones drafting ordinance to limit sex offenders under one roof

The Kelso City Council next week will take a new look at discouraging registered sex offenders and other serious felons from living in the city.
A proposed Kelso city ordinance attempting to limit registered sex offenders and serious felons living “under one roof” has been postponed indefinitely, pending its review in a workshop next week.
Councilmember Keenan Harvey is proposing the city ordinance to prevent more than two registered sex offenders or serious felons, as defined by state code, from residing in the same house to deter criminals from living in the city.
The proposed ordinance was postponed in a 4-3 vote at the March 2 council meeting, where council members discussed why the ordinance was needed and how it would be enforced. Council scheduled a workshop to review the city attorney’s suggestions on creating the ordinance for 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 9.
Kevin Rentner, community corrections supervisor at the Washington State Department of Corrections field office in Longview, spoke at the March 2 meeting. He said there is currently one residence in Kelso that houses two or more registered sex offenders. Four sex offenders live in that South Kelso home and are categorized as the lowest level to reoffend, he said.
Rentner said there has been one violation from one of those sex offenders in the last 14 months when the person traveled outside the county without prior approval.
Harvey said his proposed ordinance, which is loosely based off a City of Puyallup code, wouldn’t displace any offenders currently living in one household, but would prevent offenders from living together in the future.
The ordinance, he said, would benefit the city.
“People don’t want to live in a certain area when there are multiple sex offenders living in one area,” said Harvey. “If you cluster a bunch in one neighborhood it really brings down the whole community.”
Harvey told The Daily News there are two reasons why he proposed the ordinance: A 2017 Daily News article reported Cowlitz County had the highest rate of sex offenders per capita in the state and that too many registered sex offenders, originally from outside the county, are released into Cowlitz.
According to the state’s registry on sex offenders, there are currently 160 registered sex offenders in Cowlitz County, or 1.44 per 1,000 residents. Comparatively, there are 346 in Clark County, or 0.152 per 1,000 residents, with Cowlitz having a rate that is 10 times higher than Clark.
Harvey also told The Daily News that as a parole and probation officer for the Washington State Department of Corrections for about three years, he saw registered sex offenders originally from Clark County released into Cowlitz County because there were more housing options.
Harvey said his proposed ordinance would “prevent Cowlitz County from being a place where other communities rely on offenders to be released from prison just because we have housing available.”
According to information from the department of corrections, Harvey’s explanation is not accurate.
The document outlining the DOC’s release rules states inmates must be released into the county where their first felony conviction occurred, not the last place they resided. The department calls this the inmates’ “county of origin.”
The document does not specify that a person must secure housing before they are released from prison or jail.
The only exceptions to releasing people outside of their county of origin, according to the document, are if they have family outside the county to support them, their sentence prohibits them, the victim’s safety is in question, or living in the county would negatively influence the person being released.
Homelessness, the document states, could be a negative influence if all resources “have been exhausted.” However, at the March 2 meeting, Rentner said people can be released from jail or prison without securing housing and be homeless.
“I believe this is a solution in search of a problem as it relates to sex offenders,” said Rentner about the ordinance.
There is no reason to prevent registered sex offenders from living together because they “don’t commit crimes as a group,” and they usually hold each other accountable, said Renter.
However, Harvey told The Daily News when he was a DOC officer, he often saw that multiple offenders living in one house increased their “sexual deviancy” because they had sex with each other, which could cause them to recommit crimes.
Councilmember Lisa Alexander supported Harvey’s proposal.
Councilmember Kim LeFebvre questioned how the ordinance would prevent convicted offenders from living in the city when they could just rent additional housing to meet the two-person limit.
Kelso Mayor Nancy Malone questioned whether the city’s building department would have to work with the DOC to track and enforce the proposed ordinance. If a special-use permit would be required to house sex offenders, she said landlords would have to appear in front of a hearings examiner.
“I see a lot of room for problems and I don’t think we have thought this through enough,” said Malone.