Kelso City Council postpones drafting ordinance to limit sex offenders under one roof

Harvey said his proposed ordinance would “prevent Cowlitz County from being a place where other communities rely on offenders to be released from prison just because we have housing available.”

According to information from the department of corrections, Harvey’s explanation is not accurate.

The document outlining the DOC’s release rules states inmates must be released into the county where their first felony conviction occurred, not the last place they resided. The department calls this the inmates’ “county of origin.”

The document does not specify that a person must secure housing before they are released from prison or jail.

The only exceptions to releasing people outside of their county of origin, according to the document, are if they have family outside the county to support them, their sentence prohibits them, the victim’s safety is in question, or living in the county would negatively influence the person being released.

Homelessness, the document states, could be a negative influence if all resources “have been exhausted.” However, at the March 2 meeting, Rentner said people can be released from jail or prison without securing housing and be homeless.