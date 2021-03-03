Kelso City Council considers towing abandoned vehicles after three days instead of seven

The City of Kelso is looking to rid the municipality's streets of abandoned vehicles.

Kelso City Council members are considering changing the limit for parking on city-operated roads and in parking facilities from seven consecutive days to three before distributing warnings or tickets, or impounding cars.

The council on March 2 unanimously approved those changes to its parking ordinance on its first reading with no discussion from council members or the public. The council will vote on the edits again at its March 16 meeting before the resolution is approved.

Mike Meier, the city's nuisance abatement officer, said the city handled 208 abandoned vehicle complaints in 2020, mostly from residents who noticed derelict cars around their neighborhoods.

"The change will allow officers to clean the streets sooner than before," said Meier.

Meier said vehicles are not typically abandoned by their registered owners, but by two or three owners later who didn't receive the title and cannot be located to pay the fines.

The proposed changes, said Meier, would mirror the City of Longview's code and create less confusion for drivers parking in the two neighboring cities.