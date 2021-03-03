Kelso City Council considers towing abandoned vehicles after three days instead of seven

The City of Kelso is looking to rid the municipality's streets of abandoned vehicles.
Kelso City Council members are considering changing the limit for parking on city-operated roads and in parking facilities from seven consecutive days to three before distributing warnings or tickets, or impounding cars.
The council on March 2 unanimously approved those changes to its parking ordinance on its first reading with no discussion from council members or the public. The council will vote on the edits again at its March 16 meeting before the resolution is approved.
Mike Meier, the city's nuisance abatement officer, said the city handled 208 abandoned vehicle complaints in 2020, mostly from residents who noticed derelict cars around their neighborhoods.
"The change will allow officers to clean the streets sooner than before," said Meier.
Meier said vehicles are not typically abandoned by their registered owners, but by two or three owners later who didn't receive the title and cannot be located to pay the fines.
The proposed changes, said Meier, would mirror the City of Longview's code and create less confusion for drivers parking in the two neighboring cities.
He also said the changes would streamline procedures. Kelso police officers typically work 48-hour shifts, followed by four or five days off, and are usually not available on the seventh day after a parking warning to confirm whether the vehicle moved or it needs to be ticketed or impounded.
Meier said abandoned vehicles are tagged with an orange warning sticker so officers can determine the duration the vehicle was parked. Since abandoned vehicles usually are not claimed, he said ticketing them only creates administrative paperwork with no ability to collect payment.
When an officer sees a suspected abandoned vehicle, Meier said the officer checks the plate and attempts to contact the owner if located within a block of the car before leaving the sticker. If a driver is on vacation, officers use their discretion on whether to uphold the limit and ticket or impound the car.
Meier said the city uses local tow companies on a rotation basis to impound cars and owners pay those companies to release their vehicles.
Debbie Bourdage, manager at Carl's Towing in Longview, said the company impounds about one car a week on parking violations from local police departments.
Bourdage said the company doesn't earn money from towing abandoned vehicles, but from other police tow assignments for accidents or DUIs, where owners reclaim their vehicles.
"It's a losing endeavor, but it's part of what we have to do," she said. "You have to take the good with the bad."
She said abandoned vehicles typically don't work and are rarely claimed, so the business holds auctions where salvage companies usually buy the vehicles for around $150 for parts. Typically, the sales don't cover the company's charges for towing and storing vehicles, she said.
Bourdage said the state sets impound rates and charges about $48 a day for cars and $96 a day for recreational vehicles (RVs), depending on the size. Registered owners are contacted twice through the mail before selling vehicles within 20 days of impoundment, she said.
Bourdage said the company currently receives more impounded vehicles from the Longview Police Department, than from Kelso.
Meier said he doesn't think the shorter window would lead to more impounding, because "if a vehicle is clearly abandoned, three or seven days won't make a difference regarding whether it will be removed by its owners."
According to Meier, the current Kelso parking resolution was adopted in 2018 and was originally drafted to include a 72-hour window before vehicles were ticketed or impounded. However, he said two council members at the time thought a three-day span was "too limiting" and extended the span to seven days. Before 2018, he said the city ticketed or impounded abandoned cars after 24 hours "for decades."