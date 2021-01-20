Kelso City Council approves transportation plans through 2026

Construction to acquire a right of way and create a long-awaited above-grade crossing, similar to an overpass, at the South Kelso Railroad is planned to begin this year. The project’s total $22.8 million will be funded by the state.

Pavement rehabilitation on portions of North Pacific Avenue, 4th Avenue, 5th Avenue and Oak Street will run from 2021-22. The state will fund $500,000 of the project, while the remaining $175,000 will come from the city.

The second phase of the West Main Street realignment project will also begin this year, and is expected to wrap up by 2022.

The second phase plans to widen Catlin between Fourth Avenue and the intersection of Ocean Beach Highway, Washington Way and Cowlitz Way to lessen congestion and improve safety.

Kardas said the first phase was finished in 2013 and the second phase is beginning seven years later because the city needed time to collect funds.

Kardas said that once the project is complete, the city will have only paid around $1.5 million of the total cost of roughly $23 million.

Typically city officials update the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan annually, but didn’t in 2020 because of the pandemic.