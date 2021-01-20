Kelso City Council approves transportation plans through 2026

Kelso City Council unanimously approved plans for city transportation projects through 2026.
Seven of the 14 projects approved on Tuesday will kick off this year, including improving pedestrian and cyclist safety, and wrapping up long-term projects like West Main Street’s realignment, which began about a decade ago.
Projects allocated through 2022 have more secure funding sources, said Michael Kardas, Kelso community development director, while dates for the rest of the project have not been determined.
Kardas said projects are added to this Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan to budget with planned funds, as well as search for money to support future projects.
The projects with more secured city, state and federal funds total about $26.7 million. Kardas said the Cowlitz-Wahkiaukum Council of Governments and the state legislature still need to approve some funding before all the funds are completely earmarked.
Projects that have yet to have funds allocated total about $26.2 million.
Three proposals, which will run over the next two years, were added to the plan’s update on Tuesday after a public hearing, at which there were no public comments.
The city expects to receive outside funds for the majority of these three newest projects, which all involve pedestrian and bicyclist safety improvements, including updating crosswalks, directional signs and signals.
Construction to acquire a right of way and create a long-awaited above-grade crossing, similar to an overpass, at the South Kelso Railroad is planned to begin this year. The project’s total $22.8 million will be funded by the state.
Pavement rehabilitation on portions of North Pacific Avenue, 4th Avenue, 5th Avenue and Oak Street will run from 2021-22. The state will fund $500,000 of the project, while the remaining $175,000 will come from the city.
The second phase of the West Main Street realignment project will also begin this year, and is expected to wrap up by 2022.
The second phase plans to widen Catlin between Fourth Avenue and the intersection of Ocean Beach Highway, Washington Way and Cowlitz Way to lessen congestion and improve safety.
Kardas said the first phase was finished in 2013 and the second phase is beginning seven years later because the city needed time to collect funds.
Kardas said that once the project is complete, the city will have only paid around $1.5 million of the total cost of roughly $23 million.
Typically city officials update the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan annually, but didn’t in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Kardas said that no new projects were identified last year, so the projects already on the list from 2019 received funds in 2020. This includes long-term projects like the West Main realignment and Talley Way corridor.
“If there was ever time to miss it that was the time,” he said. “It didn’t hurt us.”
Plans to widen Talley Way corridor to three lanes and replace the nearby bridge are planned for 2025-26. Kardas said the project was first identified about 12 years ago, but no funds have been allocated yet.
“We don’t have a funding plan,” he said. “We’ve been pretty busy with West Main and the railroad project.”
Kardas said the projects like Talley Way stay on the list so staff and the city’s lobbyists can continue to search for funding options.
Two other projects — citywide pavement preservation for a total of $1.4 million, and sidewalk improvement for a total of $175,000 — are expected to start in 2023. Kardas said they will likely be completely funded by the city.
Projects to repair Oak Street, starting at 4th Avenue to South Pacific; resurface roads; and upgrade streetlights are also in the plan.