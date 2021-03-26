Kelso child agency employee arrested on suspicion of child molestation

An employee at a local office for a state agency that fields child abuse reports was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child molestation.

Martin Daniel Perez, 34, of Kelso, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree child molestation.

Perez made his first appearance Wednesday in Cowlitz County Superior Court. Court documents do not list a formal charge. Perez posted bail of $2,500 and his arraignment is scheduled for April 1.

A representative from the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families said Perez is an employee at the department's Kelso office. The representative declined to provide any additional details about Perez.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Gutierrez, director of communications, said the department "cannot comment on the open criminal and internal HR investigation."

The Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families is a state social services agency focused on the welfare of children. The agency also recruits and trains foster parents. Its local office is located at 711 Vine St. in Kelso.