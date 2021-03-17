Kelso approves regional airport loan to move fuel tanks, limit potential for groundwater contamination

The Southwest Washington Regional Airport will receive an infusion of state funds to relocate underground fuel tanks above ground and reduce the potential for drinking water contamination.

The Kelso City Council approved the $500,000 state loan Tuesday.

With the funds, the airport will replace three underground fuel tanks with two above-ground fuel tanks to prevent toxic chemicals from potentially leaking into nearby Cowlitz River or residents' drinking water.

The move is not required by the state, said Airport Manager Christopher Paolini, but is a proactive decision to protect the environment and residents, as well as reduce liability for the airport and meet potential future state regulations.

Paolini expects construction to begin in summer 2022 and finish within 90 days.

Four parties — the Port of Longview, City of Kelso, City of Longview, and Cowlitz County — hold equal ownership in the airport as part of a decade-long agreement, and also agreed to the loan.

The Kelso City Council has the final say on the deal, said Paolini, because the city is federally recognized as the airport operator as owns the facility’s land.

