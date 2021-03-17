Kelso approves regional airport loan to move fuel tanks, limit potential for groundwater contamination

The Southwest Washington Regional Airport will receive an infusion of state funds to relocate underground fuel tanks above ground and reduce the potential for drinking water contamination.
The Kelso City Council approved the $500,000 state loan Tuesday.
With the funds, the airport will replace three underground fuel tanks with two above-ground fuel tanks to prevent toxic chemicals from potentially leaking into nearby Cowlitz River or residents' drinking water.
The move is not required by the state, said Airport Manager Christopher Paolini, but is a proactive decision to protect the environment and residents, as well as reduce liability for the airport and meet potential future state regulations.
Paolini expects construction to begin in summer 2022 and finish within 90 days.
Four parties — the Port of Longview, City of Kelso, City of Longview, and Cowlitz County — hold equal ownership in the airport as part of a decade-long agreement, and also agreed to the loan.
The Kelso City Council has the final say on the deal, said Paolini, because the city is federally recognized as the airport operator as owns the facility’s land.
Parking rules tightened
Kelso City Council members also voted Tuesday to change the limit for parking on city-operated roads and in parking facilities from seven consecutive days to three before distributing warnings or tickets, or impounding cars.
Both decisions were handed down without discussion or public comment.
Mike Meier, the city’s nuisance abatement officer, said the change "will allow officers to clean the streets sooner than before." He said in 2020 the city handled 208 abandoned vehicle complaints, mostly from residents who noticed derelict cars around their neighborhoods.
He added the proposed changes would mirror the city of Longview’s code and create less confusion for drivers parking in the two neighboring cities.
He said changes would streamline procedures. Kelso police officers typically work 48-hour shifts, followed by four or five days off, and usually are not available on the seventh day after a parking warning to confirm whether the vehicle moved or it needs to be ticketed or impounded.
The council also:
- Extended the Kelso Public Library's lease at Three Rivers Mall for two more years at the same rate
- Allowed Kelso police officers to take floating holidays in hour increments as opposed to entire days
- Signed an amended agreement with local municipalities to continue a regional transportation planning organization