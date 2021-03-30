Kalama Public Library opens limited in-person services

The Kalama Public Library is re-opening limited in-person services starting Monday, April 5.

The library will operate on reduced hours from noon-3 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Up to five guests at a time can enter for 15-minute intervals. Masks are required.

Patrons will have limited access to computers and can apply for new or renewed library cards.

Patrons are encouraged to continue to use curbside pickup as well.

The library is located at 195 North First St., Kalama and can be reached at 360-673-4568.

