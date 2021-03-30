 Skip to main content
Kalama Public Library opens limited in-person services
Kalama Public Library opens limited in-person services

Kalama Public Library

Kids walk past the Kalama Public Library in 2017.

 Bill Wagner, The Daily News file

The Kalama Public Library is re-opening limited in-person services starting Monday, April 5.

The library will operate on reduced hours from noon-3 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Up to five guests at a time can enter for 15-minute intervals. Masks are required. 

Patrons will have limited access to computers and can apply for new or renewed library cards.

Patrons are encouraged to continue to use curbside pickup as well.

The library is located at 195 North First St., Kalama and can be reached at 360-673-4568.

