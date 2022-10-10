 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kalama Police to host Caribbean dinner for Shop with Cop program

Kalama police chief

Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera walks outside the Kalama Police Department in August. The chief plans to hold a fundraiser Friday to help supply gifts this holiday season for youth in need.

 Hayley Day

KALAMA — The Kalama Police Department will hold its third Caribbean dinner event 6 p.m., Friday, with all proceeds going to underprivileged youth before the holidays.

The Caribbean dinner is Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera’s brainchild, as the feast will feature traditional Cuban and Puerto Rican dishes like Arroz con pollo, and the creamy caramel custard dessert dish flan, which he cooks. A salad, red beans and dinner rolls will also accompany the meal. 

The funds raised from the dinner will be going to the Shop with a Cop program, a yearly event held by police departments across the United States where a uniformed police officer accompanies a child for holiday shopping before the festivities kick off. 

People are also reading…

Herrera, who hails from central Florida, sees the dinner as a way to give back to the community of Kalama, which he said “embraced him,” but also showcases his Latino heritage by sharing culinary staples from two Latin American nations. 

The Kalama women’s service organization Amalak will assist with the event by providing additional food and setting up the silent auction that will include prizes from local artists, businesses and residents. 

The event will also feature dance performances, in which the audience can join in a few dances. 

The last Caribbean dinner was in 2019, halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Herrera, who wants to make up for the lost time by trying to raise $5,000 for 25 to 30 at-risk youths.

The event offers 150 tickets, but as of last week, they have sold 25 tickets, according to the department’s Facebook page. Organizers say 75 tickets will be pre-sold for to-go orders, which must be picked up between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

If you go

What: Kalama Police Chief Herrera’s Caribbean Dinner

When: Seating starts at 6 p.m., with the dinner commencing at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Community Building, 216 Elm St. Kalama.

Cost: Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Kalama City Hall, Kalama Library or Kalama police station.

Washington's paid family leave program running short on cash

Longview forum to address legalizing drug possession

