Kalama officers search for suspects in fuel pump theft
Kalama officers search for suspects in fuel pump theft

Kalama police officers are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a fuel pump hose at the Rebel Truck Stop on Old Pacific Highway on Sunday.

Police reported the suspects were associated with a red Honda van during the alleged theft.

Employees said one suspect is a white male who frequents the business, and who previously has been associated with a gold passenger car, possibly an Oldsmobile, according to police.

To provide information about the case, email Eric Johnson at ejohnson@kalamapolice.com or call him at 360-673-2165 and reference case  number K21-49.

