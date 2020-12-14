John Day Dam oil leak spills into Columbia River

For the second time this month, a dam operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has spilled oil into the Columbia River.
Maintenance technicians with the Corps Portland District estimate that 63 gallons of oil leaked from the John Day Dam due to a pinhole leak in one of the dam's turbine parts. The leak was discovered on Dec. 7, according to a news release.
The Corps found the leak near the downstream side of the dam, and staff isolated the system to begin identifying the exact number of gallons lost and start fixing the problem, according to a news release.
“Daily, weekly and monthly inspections are a critical way for us to swiftly identify and respond to oil spills,” Operations Division Chief Dwane Watsek said in a prepared statement Monday. “The team’s attention to detail during one of these inspections led to the discovery of the pinhole leak. The unit will remain out of service and isolated from the river until technicians assess and repair it.”
Corps officials notified partner agencies, including National Response Center, Oregon and Washington emergency management offices and the Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission, according to the release.
This was the second spill this month at a Corps dam on the Columbia River.
On Dec. 3, four days before the John Day Dam leak, a pipe on the Dalles Dam broke and spilled 45 gallons of oil into the river. Corps technicians originally estimated that the turbine could have lost up to 200 gallons, but they confirmed the lesser amount Dec. 11, according to a news release.
"Our goal is to respond swiftly during oil spill responses,” Watsek said in a statement earlier this month. “Our team at The Dalles took immediate actions to remove the unit from service and contain and clean up oil with booms and skimmers. The unit will remain out of service and isolated from the river until technicians assess and repair it.”
