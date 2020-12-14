John Day Dam oil leak spills into Columbia River

For the second time this month, a dam operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has spilled oil into the Columbia River.

Maintenance technicians with the Corps Portland District estimate that 63 gallons of oil leaked from the John Day Dam due to a pinhole leak in one of the dam's turbine parts. The leak was discovered on Dec. 7, according to a news release.

The Corps found the leak near the downstream side of the dam, and staff isolated the system to begin identifying the exact number of gallons lost and start fixing the problem, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Daily, weekly and monthly inspections are a critical way for us to swiftly identify and respond to oil spills,” Operations Division Chief Dwane Watsek said in a prepared statement Monday. “The team’s attention to detail during one of these inspections led to the discovery of the pinhole leak. The unit will remain out of service and isolated from the river until technicians assess and repair it.”

Corps officials notified partner agencies, including National Response Center, Oregon and Washington emergency management offices and the Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission, according to the release.

This was the second spill this month at a Corps dam on the Columbia River.