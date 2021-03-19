Investigators release videos, send report to prosecutor from February officer-involved shooting

Castle Rock cop shares experience responding to drowning CASTLE ROCK— The courage he witnessed and the support he’s received from his peers are helping Castle Rock PD officer Bill Zimmerman get throu…

The chase was spotted on surveillance camera at Drew's Grocery in Toutle, where the van can be seen reversing and sideswiping Zimmerman's patrol car, then fleeing in the other direction. Minutes later the van reversed and hit Zimmerman's car again, more directly, and disabled the car.

The report stated Castle Rock Police Department officers don't use dash or body cameras.

According to the report, the accident fractured Zimmerman's vertebrae and he had a concussion.

He dropped his duty pistol on impact, stated the report, and grabbed a backup handgun as he existed his car. The report stated Zimmerman could see the driver was trying to restart the van and, "he feared further assault and danger to the public, and fired shots."

The driver and passenger fled in opposite directions, and were located by other officers who responded to the call. Neither suspect was hit.

Zimmerman has been on leave from the department since the incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.