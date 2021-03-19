Investigators release videos, send report to prosecutor from February officer-involved shooting

Videos of a local police officer firing shots at a driver who struck him with a van have been released to the public as part of a report sent to the Cowlitz County Prosecutor for review.
On Feb. 28, Castle Rock police officer Bill Zimmerman, 32, fired shots at an allegedly stolen commercial van after the van struck his patrol car twice and wounded him.
Videos of the incident, combined with maps and other information, were posted you YouTube by the agency.
The evidence was compiled by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes team, comprised of Cowlitz County's eight law enforcement agencies, as an independent investigation into the shooting.
The state requires an investigation when an officer discharges a weapon and there is an injury, but the crimes team continued the nonmandatory investigation, said Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill.
According to the report, six shell casings from Zimmerman's backup pistol were found at the scene, but neither the driver nor passenger of the van was hit.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
The alleged driver of the van, Dale E. Woodley Jr., 40, of Longview, was charged with suspicion of second-degree assault, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree malicious mischief, and second-degree criminal trespass.
The alleged passenger, Timothy R. Bean, 33, of Longview, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possessing stolen property in the third degree and possessing motor vehicle theft tools.
According to the crimes team report, at 10:47 p.m. Feb. 28, a white commercial Ford van was reported stolen and its GPS was activated. The van was owned by the Water Doctor of Washington, a water treatment business based in Chehalis.
Washington State Patrol troopers, county sheriff's office deputies and the Castle Rock police officers were notified of the report.
The Castle Rock police officer wounded after a Feb. 28 car chase near Toutle has been identified as Bill Zimmerman, the same officer who respo…
At 11:02 p.m., Zimmerman located the van traveling eastbound on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway near Estes Road, and followed the vehicle to Owens Road, where it stopped in a driveway. At the time, the report states the closest officer was five miles west of Zimmerman.
The vehicle didn't remain parked for Zimmerman, and sped eastbound toward Toutle. Zimmerman followed with his overhead lights on while the van traveled about 90 mph with its headlights off, stated the report.
CASTLE ROCK— The courage he witnessed and the support he’s received from his peers are helping Castle Rock PD officer Bill Zimmerman get throu…
The chase was spotted on surveillance camera at Drew's Grocery in Toutle, where the van can be seen reversing and sideswiping Zimmerman's patrol car, then fleeing in the other direction. Minutes later the van reversed and hit Zimmerman's car again, more directly, and disabled the car.
The report stated Castle Rock Police Department officers don't use dash or body cameras.
According to the report, the accident fractured Zimmerman's vertebrae and he had a concussion.
He dropped his duty pistol on impact, stated the report, and grabbed a backup handgun as he existed his car. The report stated Zimmerman could see the driver was trying to restart the van and, "he feared further assault and danger to the public, and fired shots."
The driver and passenger fled in opposite directions, and were located by other officers who responded to the call. Neither suspect was hit.
Zimmerman has been on leave from the department since the incident.