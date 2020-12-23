Inslee reports U.S. sent Washington $2.1 billion in COVID-19 relief

This funding was Washington’s share of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES). It is just a portion of the roughly $7.6 billion the federal government has sent to help the state respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and recover from the economic fallout.

“Families, businesses and communities have and will continue to benefit from state and federal dollars that bolster economic and financial relief for millions. We know more is coming from the federal government which is great news and I am pleased that our state agencies worked so hard to get this money into communities throughout Washington,” Inslee said in a statement Dec. 23. “This funding has buoyed businesses and supported those whose finances and health have been deeply impacted by this virus. We know the need is great and will continue well into the coming year, but these funds are helping right now.”