Inslee reports U.S. sent Washington $2.1 billion in COVID-19 relief

Over the past nine months, Washington state has distributed more than $2.1 billion for relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the office of Gov. Jay Inslee reported this week.
This funding was Washington’s share of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES). It is just a portion of the roughly $7.6 billion the federal government has sent to help the state respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and recover from the economic fallout.
The federal government has provided grants directly to state and local governments, hospitals, nursing homes and other long-term care providers, health care providers, colleges and universities, food assistance programs and many other programs.
“Families, businesses and communities have and will continue to benefit from state and federal dollars that bolster economic and financial relief for millions. We know more is coming from the federal government which is great news and I am pleased that our state agencies worked so hard to get this money into communities throughout Washington,” Inslee said in a statement Dec. 23. “This funding has buoyed businesses and supported those whose finances and health have been deeply impacted by this virus. We know the need is great and will continue well into the coming year, but these funds are helping right now.”
Lisa Brown, director of the Department of Commerce, said this money has funded critical areas across the state.
“There’s no question COVID-19 has impacted certain communities and sectors especially hard,” Brown said. “Commerce is working with our local partners to make sure funding and support is getting to the families and businesses that need it most. At the same time we’re responding to the urgent needs facing us now, we’re also planning for a strong and equitable recovery into the future.”
State agencies have used the funds to provide support services that include housing, food, grants, business assistance and medical needs across Washington.
Inslee’s budget office worked with legislative leaders to decide how to best distribute the state’s CARES Act funding. Here is a breakdown of some of the largest distributions:
The state Department of Health (DOH) allocated approximately $281 million of CARES funding for the state’s medical and health efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
A large portion of the funding went toward buying personal protective equipment for state responders in health care, local communities and the public health system.
The agency used federal funds to establish teams to assist local communities in responding to outbreaks and increase the state’s capacity for COVID-19 testing — something the CDC had initially provided.
The Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) received funding that helped its Pandemic EBT Program provide more than $147 million in food assistance for nearly 400,000 children.
As the need for hunger relief grew with the pandemic, the state Department of Agriculture (WSDA) secured $64.2 million in CARES funding to help food pantries statewide.
CARES Act funds have helped the state Department of Commerce provide a wide range of assistance to businesses, families, tribes, nonprofits and local governments.
The department awarded $100 million in rent assistance funding to prevent evictions, including funds specifically for vulnerable youth. The governor recently authorized another $20 million for rental assistance. So far, funds from the Eviction Prevention Rent Assistance Program have helped support an estimated 16,000 households throughout the state. Commerce also provided more than $23 million in CARES Act funds to assist low-income households with their energy bills through the LIHEAP Program.
Among other grants, Commerce provided an emergency grant program for shellfish growers to help them purchase seed for next season. The department also funded a resiliency network to provide in-language, culturally-appropriate technical assistance to businesses that face barriers understanding the process and paperwork associated with applying for financial assistance.
Business support grants received an additional $70 million this November that focused on the hardest-hit industries. The newest round will go to businesses such as restaurants and fitness centers, as well as those with significant cumulative impacts, such as music venues. An additional $30 million went to a new business recovery loan fund.
The state distributed more than $500 million to cities, counties and local health jurisdictions for COVID-19 response efforts, and the state’s largest municipalities received nearly $800 million directly from the federal government.
Washington provided COVID-19 grants from disaster cash assistance, and the grants continue as long as the governor declares the pandemic a state of emergency. To date, nearly 62,000 households have received grants; the average grant was $326.
Federal funding also helped establish DSHS’ COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund. The state used $40 million to set up a one-time $1,000 cash grant for workers who can’t access federal stimulus programs and other social supports due to their immigration status. DSHS’ Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance also established the COVID-19 Emergency Support Services for Refugees Fund with $500,000 of federal funding to support refugee individuals and families impacted by the pandemic.
The state distributed more than $460 million to DSHS to support nursing homes and other long-term care facilities across the state.
Additional CARES funding provided personal protective equipment for in-home providers and testing for nursing home staff and patients. Strike teams of nursing staff were funded to relieve staff impacted by COVID-19 at private facilities throughout the state.
As the COVID-19 pandemic hit Washington, child care businesses struggled with increased costs to maintain CDC guidelines and reduced revenue. The state used nearly $191 million from CARES Act funding to help child care businesses and help low-income families keep their child care.
To help with unpredictable attendance during the pandemic, the state also provided $56 million from CARES Act to pay subsidized child care rates based on pre-pandemic attendance levels.
Many low-income families stopped using child care because they could not afford the monthly family copay. The state provided $59 million in one-time grants to child care businesses.
The state also provided $32 million to implement several copay relief policies that eased the financial hardship of monthly child care copayments for low-income families.
When schools first closed, many emergency workers had challenges finding child care for their school-age children. The state provided $13 million in one-time grants to help providers absorb the influx of school-age children.
In addition to supporting child care needs across the state, the state used CARES Act funding to support the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, the state’s preschool program for low-income families. While the classes and family support services traditionally end each May, the state provided $8 million to continue the family support services over the summer months.
The state also provided $4 million of CARES funding to foster families who help school-aged foster children with distance learning.
The Department of Commerce recently completed two rounds of Working Washington business grants, other grants for historically disadvantaged small-business owners, and grants for nonprofits and arts/cultural organizations. The agency also collaborated with the Washington State Arts Commission to fund grants for one of the hardest hit sectors: the arts. And, $2 million went to nonprofits led by and serving Black, Indigenous and people of color communities, which were more disproportionally impacted by COVID-19.
CARES funding helped all 29 tribes across the state maintain social distancing, relieve food insecurity and provide remote access to education and mental health care.
To support public health efforts during COVID-19, this funding specifically helped the Jamestown S’klallam Tribe employ dedicated delivery services to bring tribal elders meals, groceries and other essential goods for maintaining physical and mental health.
In October, the governor allocated $24 million to purchase approximately 64,000 computing devices for students across the state during this year’s remote learning circumstances.
“CARES Act funding has helped Washington mitigate the some of the worst impacts of this pandemic and has provided a lifeline for many individuals, businesses and families,” Inslee said. “I am proud that our state agencies and partners have moved quickly to get this money out the door. I look forward to continued relief and recovery in the new year.”