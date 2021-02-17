Industry experts say updated building codes to add $20K to price of new Washington home

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Diane Lokan, real estate broker and co-owner of John L Scott Real Estate based in Longview, said remote workers are looking to leave the city for the country where their dollar goes further, but there are fewer options.

“We have far more buyers now than we do listings,” said Lokan.

A report by Northwest Multiple Listing Services, a membership-based not-for-profit comprised of real estate brokers, shows that available Northwest MLS houses and condos on the market in Cowlitz County declined 43% from 2019 to 2020.

Northwest MLS listed inventory across the state averaged about one month in 2020, as opposed to what the report calls “a balanced market,” which favors neither the buyer nor seller at four to six months.

Lokan said low listing inventory has been trending in the Lower Columbia region for a few years.

Available homes staying on the market for only a month means there is a high demand, which can lead to bidding wars among buyers.

The Northwest MLS report stated that Cowlitz County’s median sold price of homes and condos rose about 11% from 2019 at $275,000 to $305,000 in 2020.