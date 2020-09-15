 Skip to main content
Imboden Road in Castle Rock temporarily closes
Imboden Road in Castle Rock temporarily closes

Part of Imboden Road in Castle Rock near the intersection of Imboden Spur, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday to remove a tree.

Alternate routes are available for local traffic. Drivers are encouraged to use caution near the zone and obey the directions of construction personnel and traffic control devices, notes a press release from the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works.

For up-to-date information, call the DPW at 360-577-3030, visit the website www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks or search for Cowlitz County Department of Public Works on Facebook.

