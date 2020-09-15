Imboden Road in Castle Rock temporarily closes

Part of Imboden Road in Castle Rock near the intersection of Imboden Spur, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday to remove a tree.
Alternate routes are available for local traffic. Drivers are encouraged to use caution near the zone and obey the directions of construction personnel and traffic control devices, notes a press release from the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works.
For up-to-date information, call the DPW at 360-577-3030, visit the website www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks or search for Cowlitz County Department of Public Works on Facebook.
