Imboden Road in Castle Rock temporarily closes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Part of Imboden Road in Castle Rock near the intersection of Imboden Spur, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday to remove a tree.

Alternate routes are available for local traffic. Drivers are encouraged to use caution near the zone and obey the directions of construction personnel and traffic control devices, notes a press release from the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works.

For up-to-date information, call the DPW at 360-577-3030, visit the website www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks or search for Cowlitz County Department of Public Works on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.