Ilani casino reopens with measures to reduce odds of catching COVID

The casino’s interior has been reconfigured to discourage crowds from forming at any location, Fox-LaRose said. Roughly half of the video slot machines have been shut down so guests can’t sit in adjacent seats. Plexiglas dividers have been added to the card tables to separate guests from the dealers and each other.

Tables have been spaced at least six feet apart at all the restaurants, she said, and the Muze Lounge dance floor has been converted into more table space. Live shows and events have been canceled for the time being.The Cowlitz Ballroom venue has been repurposed to serve as larger queue space for the casino’s Momentum rewards program desk.

Slot machines and other high-touch surfaces will be sanitized regularly, and Fox-LaRose said about 100 hand sanitizing stations have been added across the gaming floor. The casino is also tracking total occupancy, she said, targeting about half of what would normally be permitted.

The casino was scheduled to open at noon Thursday, but the biggest guest crowd arrived during the opening ceremony. The line was modest compared with what ilani typically sees, with most of the parking lot still empty — although a slow-but-steady stream of cars continued to arrive throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

Future operations