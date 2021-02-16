House GOP releases its plan for state budget

Stokesbary began developing the proposal last summer when Republicans were asking and preparing for a special session that was never called by Governor Jay Inslee.

Rep. Kelly Chambers, assistant ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee and ranking member on the House College and Workforce Development Committee, believes the GOP caucus budget framework prioritizes vulnerable populations.

“We offer hope and more resources for vulnerable Washingtonians, including those who are struggling with mental health issues and homelessness,” said Chambers, R-Puyallup. “We also help students who have fallen behind academically and assist low-income families with the costs of remote learning.”

Rep. Chris Corry, assistant ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee and assistant floor leader, says the proposal is designed to help communities that are struggling as result of extended shutdown orders.

“This proposal offers a hand to families in need, including child care options and sales tax exemptions. It also does not raise taxes on anyone or anything,” said Corry, R-Yakima. “We also invest more in public health without raising taxes on health care plans like the governor has proposed.”