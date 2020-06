× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Our Honored War Dead," an annual TDN publication listing all local residents who lost their lives in U.S. military conflicts, will appear in Sunday's paper.

Sunday is Flag Day. The three-page presentation will appear inside the C section and contains about 450 names starting from World War I.

The names also will be online at TDN.com.

