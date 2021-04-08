 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homes near Castle Rock evacuated for strong gas odor
0 comments

Homes near Castle Rock evacuated for strong gas odor

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights - stock

Homes were evacuated after a report of a strong natural gas odor near exit 48 along I-5 near Castle Rock Wednesday evening.

According to Cowlitz County Sheriff Chief Administrative Deputy Dave Handy, deputies helped evacuate residents from homes in the 100 block of Walnut Acres between Kelso and Castle Rock. He could not say how many were evacuated.

Handy said a sheriff's office report states the cause of the smell was caused by an equipment malfunction and the odor likely would remain in the area for a few hours.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News