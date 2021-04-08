Homes near Castle Rock evacuated for strong gas odor

Homes were evacuated after a report of a strong natural gas odor near exit 48 along I-5 near Castle Rock Wednesday evening.
According to Cowlitz County Sheriff Chief Administrative Deputy Dave Handy, deputies helped evacuate residents from homes in the 100 block of Walnut Acres between Kelso and Castle Rock. He could not say how many were evacuated.
Handy said a sheriff's office report states the cause of the smell was caused by an equipment malfunction and the odor likely would remain in the area for a few hours.
