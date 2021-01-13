High winds, heavy rain bring power outages, toppled trees and submerged roads

Trees down

Judy Albright of Castle Rock said that around midnight on Wednesday, five trees fell on her 5-acre property on Melton Road, and one is “barley holding on to its roots.”

She even witnessed a large fir fall and block her driveway.

“It sounded like a freight train coming through at the height of the wind storm,” she said.

At around 9:30 a.m., Cowlitz County Public Works staff reported that the 3100 block of Coal Creek Road will be closed for two hours as crews clear dozens of downed trees. Staff also reported that Hooper Road will be closed and suggested taking Slide Creek Road instead.

Rain gauge

Albright said her rain gauge measured 4.25 inches of rain since Monday.

“The ground is so saturated that I’m not surprised the trees went down,” she said.

A flood warning from the National Weather Service in Portland is in effect for the Cowlitz River at Kelso until midnight, Thursday. The river crested at 21.6 feet on Wednesday morning, just over flood level. The warning stated that the river was expected to rise another foot, then fall below flood level later Wednesday or Thursday.