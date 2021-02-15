Herrera Beutler's revelations rocked the impeachment and made headlines across the U.S.

CNN had claimed it had an “exclusive” and broke the story, which was first reported in The Daily News on Jan. 17 (and online at tdn.com on Jan. 16). Herrera Beutler reposted her account after the CNN interview, attempting to point out she had been telling this story for weeks following the TDN report.

The CNN report, however, ignited a flurry of actions at the Capitol.

The next day House impeachment managers signaled they had new evidence and that they were prepared to call Herrera Beutler as a witness.

The Senate, in a surprise move that rocked the Capitol, voted 55-45 Saturday morning to begin calling witnesses in the trial, leading with the Washington congresswoman. Staff reportedly began making arrangements for a Zoom interview, and the Senate recessed to make arrangements for what could have been a longer trial with witnesses from both sides.

The drama took another twist at 12:50 p.m. EST, when Democrats dropped plans to call Herrera Beutler or others as witnesses.

