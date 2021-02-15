Herrera Beutler's revelations rocked the impeachment and made headlines across the U.S.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler posted a big Valentine’s heart on her Facebook page Sunday, a routine feel-good post for the families in her sprawling third district.
But this was anything but a routine Valentine’s Day, coming the day after a recycled report from the GOP congresswoman in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol had rocked the final day of the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump.
Nearly 1,000 people commented on the Facebook post, nearly all talking about the impeachment furor rather than the big red heart — triple the number of her usual responses.
Herrera Beutler’s weekend Twitter account – where she had on Friday reposted her account of a tense conversation between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Trump – went viral: 105,000 likes and counting, as of Monday afternoon, plus 32,000 retweets.
One day earlier, a tweet from the 3rd District representative about the need to reopen schools safely during the pandemic received 237 likes and 30 retweets.
Her social media followers weren’t the only ones responding to the sudden national story about the six-term congresswoman. Her communications director, Craig Wheeler, reported Monday that in two days Herrera Beutler had received more than 50 requests for interviews since she spoke with CNN on Friday.
CNN had claimed it had an “exclusive” and broke the story, which was first reported in The Daily News on Jan. 17 (and online at tdn.com on Jan. 16). Herrera Beutler reposted her account after the CNN interview, attempting to point out she had been telling this story for weeks following the TDN report.
The CNN report, however, ignited a flurry of actions at the Capitol.
The next day House impeachment managers signaled they had new evidence and that they were prepared to call Herrera Beutler as a witness.
The Senate, in a surprise move that rocked the Capitol, voted 55-45 Saturday morning to begin calling witnesses in the trial, leading with the Washington congresswoman. Staff reportedly began making arrangements for a Zoom interview, and the Senate recessed to make arrangements for what could have been a longer trial with witnesses from both sides.
The drama took another twist at 12:50 p.m. EST, when Democrats dropped plans to call Herrera Beutler or others as witnesses.
Instead, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), announced that GOP and Democrats had agreed to allow the introduction of the statement by Herrera Beutler into the trial record, to avoid calling her or others as witnesses. This would allow the proceedings to proceed to closing arguments Saturday afternoon.
Democratic impeachment manager Jamie Raskin read her statement to a stunned Senate.
The whole thing took Wheeler and his boss by surprise.
“We’ve always made local media a priority, per Jaime’s guidance,” he said in an email to TDN Monday. “We were all surprised that your story, and other interviews after she did after yours, weren’t picked up nationally sooner.”
She hasn’t done any other media interviews since the CNN interview on Friday, he said.
“The response has reflected opinions from across the board, and across the country,” Wheeler said. “Some have been vocally opposed, but by far there have been more people on the right, left and center applauding her willingness to share the truth about the president’s conduct in the hours while a violent mob was storming the Capitol building.”
On Saturday, Wheeler told USA Today that Herrera Beutler would have testified under oath if she would have been subpoenaed during former President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.
During the debate to call on whether to call witnesses, Trump’s defense attorney Michael Van der Veen called her claims of the phone call a “rumor.”
Wheeler responded at the time, “She’s already offered all the information she has, and she would have testified under oath.”
The Washington Post headline the next day was “Who is Jaime Herrera Beutler?” as national and international media scrambled to find out more about the relatively low-key Hispanic Republican who had carefully carved out an independent, bi-partisan reputation in a diverse district that has been slowly tilting from purple to red. The “other” Daily News, in New York City, called the 3rd District a “swingy district.”
In addition to the Washington Post and USA Today – and the hundreds of newspapers that subscribed to their news services – headlined stories about Herrera Beutler appeared in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Bloomberg News, Politico, ABC, NBC, CBS and dozens of other news organizations.
All relied on statements that for the Battle Ground congresswoman were “old news.”