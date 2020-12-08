Herrera Beutler's Problem Solvers Caucus is in national spotlight in debate over pandemic relief

One month later, facing unprecedented twin economic and pandemic crises, Herrera Beutler's independent bi-partisanship streak has put her and her 49 Problem Solver colleagues in the Capitol spotlight, if not the driver’s seat, of the national debate over pandemic relief.

Suddenly in the post-election twilight of the 117th Congress, the $908 billion bi-partisan pandemic relief package promoted by the Problem Solvers – and ignored for months by the leadership of both parties – emerged as the most talked about relief legislation and prodded both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to action.

Democrats Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer backed off their initial $2.3 trillion relief plan and announced last Wednesday they could support the bi-partisan $908 billion plan. Tuesday, McConnell was still against the plan, but it continued to be the focus of Senate-House negotiators.

"The only reason that leaderhip is at the table right now is because of the pressure from the Problem Solvers Caucus," Herrera Beutler told The Daily News this week.

"Most of us felt like this should have been done months ago, because we knew, months ago, that we were going to be here. This is not a surprise to anybody," she said.