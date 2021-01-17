Herrera Beutler works hard to spread facts about Jan. 6, says her decision was personal not political

Trump’s response, as McCarthy told Herrera Beutler, was, “Well I guess these people are just more angry about the election and upset than you are.”

Herrera Beutler said the President’s failure to respond to the Jan. 6 attack was “a dereliction of duty, a violation of his oath of office to protect the Constitution.”

“A president who sees an attack happening like this has an oath by his office to do what he can to stop it, and he didn’t.”

“I just think you have to take your party perspective out of this,” she explained.

Herrera Beutler said she has not encountered a negative response from most of her Republican colleagues.

“I’ve been trying to be very respectful, because I would say a majority of my colleagues wrestled with how to vote on this with their souls,” she said. “I know good people voted both ways on this, and I won’t’ question it.”

Still optimistic

She said she remains optimistic.

“My hope is that this will be enough of an event to start to open people’s eyes and recognize that the Republic isn’t over – it all works.”