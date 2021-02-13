Herrera Beutler to testify at impeachment trial about McCarthy-Trump exchange first reported in The Daily News

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler Saturday was catapulted to the center stage of the impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump, when the Senate voted to call witnesses, leading with the 3rd District Republican Congresswoman.
In a dramatic twist, The Senate adjourned the proceedings until 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, to allow time to set up a Zoom interview with Herrera Beutler, which will focus on her accounts -- first reported Jan. 17 in an interview with The Daily News -- that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told her of a heated exchange with Trump the afternoon of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Herrera Beutler, McCarthy and others are likely to be among the first witnesses in the dramatic turn of events in the Capitol, where one day earlier senators had expected the trial to end today with a possible vote. Five GOP senators joined Senate Democrats to begin calling witnesses Saturday afternoon, which is likely to extend the trial.
Herrera's account of the McCarthy-Trump conversation made new headlines Friday when CNN interviewed her and reported it. This prompted Herrera Beutler to post the following on her Facebook page and on Twitter Friday evening.
"CNN reported as 'news' today a detail from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that I’ve shared repeatedly over the last month. Frankly, I’m a little surprised – it’s an important point I included in my January 12 statement in support of the article of impeachment where I referenced a conversation House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy relayed to me that he’d had with President Trump while the January 6 attack was ongoing.
""To confirm again, here are the details:
When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol. McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said: “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
"Since I publicly announced my decision to vote for impeachment, I have shared these details in countless conversations with constituents and colleagues, and multiple times through the media and other public forums.
"I told it to the Daily News of Longview on January 17. I’ve shared it with local county Republican executive board members, as well as other constituents who ask me to explain my vote. I shared it with thousands of residents on my telephone town hall on February 8.
"And to the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president: if you have something to add here, now would be the time."
This story will be updated throughout Saturday, Feb. 13, as it develops.