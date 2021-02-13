Herrera Beutler to testify at impeachment trial about McCarthy-Trump exchange first reported in The Daily News

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler Saturday was catapulted to the center stage of the impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump, when the Senate voted to call witnesses, leading with the 3rd District Republican Congresswoman.

In a dramatic twist, The Senate adjourned the proceedings until 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, to allow time to set up a Zoom interview with Herrera Beutler, which will focus on her accounts -- first reported Jan. 17 in an interview with The Daily News -- that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told her of a heated exchange with Trump the afternoon of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Herrera Beutler, McCarthy and others are likely to be among the first witnesses in the dramatic turn of events in the Capitol, where one day earlier senators had expected the trial to end today with a possible vote. Five GOP senators joined Senate Democrats to begin calling witnesses Saturday afternoon, which is likely to extend the trial.

Herrera's account of the McCarthy-Trump conversation made new headlines Friday when CNN interviewed her and reported it. This prompted Herrera Beutler to post the following on her Facebook page and on Twitter Friday evening.