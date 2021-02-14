Herrera Beutler is in the spotlight at Senate impeachment trial

This it the complete statement:

“CNN reported as ‘news’ today a detail from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that I’ve shared repeatedly over the last month. Frankly, I’m a little surprised – it’s an important point I included in my January 12 statement in support of the article of impeachment where I referenced a conversation House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy relayed to me that he’d had with President Trump while the January 6 attack was ongoing.

“To confirm again, here are the details:

“When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol. McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said: ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’

“Since I publicly announced my decision to vote for impeachment, I have shared these details in countless conversations with constituents and colleagues, and multiple times through the media and other public forums.