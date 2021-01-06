Herrera Beutler describes terror inside the Capitol

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, whose 3rd District includes Cowlitz County, was not harmed when she and her colleagues were rushed to safety as rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol and smashed windows to get into the House of Representatives.

"I was on the House floor as the protestors overran police and pounded on the doors," the Battleground Republican posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

She continued:

"The Capitol Police barricaded us in. We were told to get down and to get our gas masks. Eventually, we were ushered out. Capitol police who were escorting me told me they had found and detonated four bombs just off the Capitol campus. I am currently safe and sheltered in place. We are locked down because the Capitol is not secure.

"The reports you are hearing about the chaos, panic and dangerous actions by protestors are not exaggerations. I witnessed them.

"Is this the America we want to give to our children? A country of lawlessness and mob rule? Previous generations of Americans have laid down their lives to answer “no” to that question. Do we want to be the first generation selfish enough to say “yes”? If we do, then what makes us a better nation than Iran or Russia?