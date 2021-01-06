Herrera Beutler describes terror inside the Capitol

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, whose 3rd District includes Cowlitz County, was not harmed when she and her colleagues were rushed to safety as rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol and smashed windows to get into the House of Representatives.
"I was on the House floor as the protestors overran police and pounded on the doors," the Battleground Republican posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.
She continued:
"The Capitol Police barricaded us in. We were told to get down and to get our gas masks. Eventually, we were ushered out. Capitol police who were escorting me told me they had found and detonated four bombs just off the Capitol campus. I am currently safe and sheltered in place. We are locked down because the Capitol is not secure.
"The reports you are hearing about the chaos, panic and dangerous actions by protestors are not exaggerations. I witnessed them.
"Is this the America we want to give to our children? A country of lawlessness and mob rule? Previous generations of Americans have laid down their lives to answer “no” to that question. Do we want to be the first generation selfish enough to say “yes”? If we do, then what makes us a better nation than Iran or Russia?
"Though this feels very much like a secondary issue today, I wrote [a] statement yesterday to post on social media explaining the Constitutional reasons why I won’t vote to overturn the Electoral College results. But frankly, the important thing is this; we cannot be a nation of lawlessness and anarchy. That’s the road we’re headed down with this disrespect for our popular elections and our Constitution, and the never-ending conspiracy theories and misinformation. Please, be peaceful and stand down. Nothing is more important to me as a Representative than the preservation of our Constitutional republic.
In the conclusion to the statement she wrote Tuesday, Herrera Beutler said, "I will not vote to undermine the entire Electoral College because my choice for president did not win. I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States above all else. I will not violate this oath. Instead, my vote will be to uphold the Constitution and ensure the power remains placed with the people — not just a few in Congress — as the founders of our nation intended."