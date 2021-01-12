Herrera Beutler announces she will vote to impeach President Trump

Herrera Beutler, who in a dramatic Facebook post as she hid from violent insurrectionists had criticized the president for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, released the following statement at 8:26 p.m. Jan. 12 regarding the Article of Impeachment slated to be voted on by the U.S. House of Representatives tomorrow:

“The President of the United States incited a riot aiming to halt the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next. That riot led to five deaths. People everywhere watched in disbelief as the center of American democracy was assaulted. The violent mob bludgeoned to death a Capitol police officer as they defaced symbols of our freedom. These terrorists roamed the Capitol, hunting the Vice President and the Speaker of the House.

“Hours went by before the President did anything meaningful to stop the attack. Instead, he and his lawyer were busy making calls to senators who were still in lockdown, seeking their support to further delay the Electoral College certification. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy describes pleading with the President to go on television and call for an end to the mayhem, to no avail. The President attacked Vice President Mike Pence on Twitter while Pence was in a secure room having fled from the mob that had breached the Senate floor threatening to hang him. Finally, the President released a pathetic denouncement of the violence that also served as a wink and a nod to those who perpetrated it: “I love you,” he said to them, “you are special." More hours of destruction and violence ensued before law enforcement officials were finally able to clear the Capitol.