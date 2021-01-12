Herrera Beutler announces she will vote to impeach President Trump

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, a five-term Republican whose 3rd District includes Cowlitz County, tonight announced she would vote Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump.
Herrera Beutler, who in a dramatic Facebook post as she hid from violent insurrectionists had criticized the president for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, released the following statement at 8:26 p.m. Jan. 12 regarding the Article of Impeachment slated to be voted on by the U.S. House of Representatives tomorrow:
“The President of the United States incited a riot aiming to halt the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next. That riot led to five deaths. People everywhere watched in disbelief as the center of American democracy was assaulted. The violent mob bludgeoned to death a Capitol police officer as they defaced symbols of our freedom. These terrorists roamed the Capitol, hunting the Vice President and the Speaker of the House.
“Hours went by before the President did anything meaningful to stop the attack. Instead, he and his lawyer were busy making calls to senators who were still in lockdown, seeking their support to further delay the Electoral College certification. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy describes pleading with the President to go on television and call for an end to the mayhem, to no avail. The President attacked Vice President Mike Pence on Twitter while Pence was in a secure room having fled from the mob that had breached the Senate floor threatening to hang him. Finally, the President released a pathetic denouncement of the violence that also served as a wink and a nod to those who perpetrated it: “I love you,” he said to them, “you are special." More hours of destruction and violence ensued before law enforcement officials were finally able to clear the Capitol.
“The President's offenses, in my reading of the Constitution, were impeachable based on the indisputable evidence we already have. I understand the argument that the best course is not to further inflame the country or alienate Republican voters. But I am also a Republican voter. I believe in our Constitution, individual liberty, free markets, charity, life, justice, peace and this exceptional country. I see that my own party will be best served when those among us choose truth.
“I believe President Trump acted against his oath of office, so I will vote to impeach him."
Up to 20 Republicans in Congress this week said privately to multiple media outlets that they would vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
On Tuesday, four representatives joined Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, the third-ranking GOP House member, in making their pro-impeachment stance public.
Herrera Beutler was one of them, sending her announcement in a press release and posting it on Facebook and Twitter at 8:26 p.m.
As of 11 p.m. PST, the others were:
Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) became the first Republican to publicly back impeachment on Tuesday, according to a statement the congressman relayed to Syracuse, New York-based Post-Standard.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a vocal opponent of Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, alleged in a statement that the president “broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection,” asking, “if these actions... are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense?"
Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) said in a statement he will vote to impeach Trump, calling for a “clear message that our country cannot and will not tolerate any effort by any President to impede the peaceful transfer of power.”