Health officials wary as Lexington Community garage sale moves forward

Cowlitz County health officials are discouraging a large community garage sale planned for Saturday in Lexington, but they're not trying to stop it.
Event organizers for the Seventh Annual Lexington Community Garage Sale say participation in the event is “up to the discretion of the homeowners,” and it will run as a group of simultaneous sales, as opposed to a single event.
“This is normally the time we have our annual Lexington sale,” said Crystal Cram, who founded the event seven years ago. “It would be our seventh year, but this year, because of all the COVID, we’ve had to make some changes.”
Cram said she considered canceling the event, but several community members told her they’d host their own sales anyway.
“I was watching other people have sales. Driving around in Kelso-Longview, there are sales all over the place,” Cram said. “So we said, ‘You know what, it’s up to the homeowner. … If they want to have it, they will have it.”
Cram said she’s helped advertise the sales on Facebook because “that’s what I typically do for it every year.” She said many of the homeowners involved advertised on their own, too.
Typically Cram publishes a map of the neighborhoods to indicate where the sales are. Because the sale is not a single event, she said she is not printing maps.
Donations for the maps raised money for portable toilet rentals. Without the maps, the group wasn’t able to afford the rental. Cram said Chevron gas station donated funds for two toilets, which will be set up at the gas station.
Any home that participates is encouraged to have hand sanitizer available, ask visitors to wear masks and try to keep shoppers six feet apart. Cram estimated that upwards of 50 homes will participate.
“I think people are getting tired of the whole COVID thing, and they are tired of being stuck in their home. (The garage sales) are all outside, and it’s no different than going to WalMart,” Cram said.
Although they have some similarities with retail sales, garage sales are technically classified as gatherings, said Ralph Herrera, spokesperson for the county’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT).
“The obvious distinction is that a garage sale is not a retail establishment with a business or occupational license. Attempts to view them as the same is a distortion of facts,” Herrera said.
While retailers can host a number of shoppers -- up to 50% of their building capacity -- gatherings are limited to no more than five people outside of one person’s household. For garage sales, that would mean only five people could browse the items.
“Obviously health officials would prefer people not do garage sales since they represent ... increased opportunities for transmission from people outside of one’s household and ... tremendous contact tracing challenges as unidentified visitors come and go,” Herrera said. “This is particularly true with larger community garage sales.”
Organizers with the Terry-Taylor-Northlake neighborhood garage sale, usually held the first Saturday in August, cancelled this year's event in May. They cited the gathering restrictions and other state safety rules.
The Lexington Community Garage Sale usually takes place the week after Terry-Taylor.
Herrera said the IMT notified Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies about the event, so they know for “situational awareness.” Although law enforcement officers can issue misdemeanors for people who violate the COVID-19 safety rules, including the gathering size restrictions, deputies will focus on education first, Herrera said.
“We remain committed to educating and informing for the sake of public health, to support efforts to get kids back in schools, and to keep our economy open,” Herrera said. “Enforcement regarding misdemeanor charges remains an option as a last resort for the most egregious of violators.”
