Health officials wary as Lexington Community garage sale moves forward

Donations for the maps raised money for portable toilet rentals. Without the maps, the group wasn’t able to afford the rental. Cram said Chevron gas station donated funds for two toilets, which will be set up at the gas station.

Any home that participates is encouraged to have hand sanitizer available, ask visitors to wear masks and try to keep shoppers six feet apart. Cram estimated that upwards of 50 homes will participate.

“I think people are getting tired of the whole COVID thing, and they are tired of being stuck in their home. (The garage sales) are all outside, and it’s no different than going to WalMart,” Cram said.

Although they have some similarities with retail sales, garage sales are technically classified as gatherings, said Ralph Herrera, spokesperson for the county’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT).

“The obvious distinction is that a garage sale is not a retail establishment with a business or occupational license. Attempts to view them as the same is a distortion of facts,” Herrera said.

While retailers can host a number of shoppers -- up to 50% of their building capacity -- gatherings are limited to no more than five people outside of one person’s household. For garage sales, that would mean only five people could browse the items.