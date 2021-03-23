 Skip to main content
Head-on collision in West Longview sends one to hospital
Head-on collision in West Longview sends one to hospital

A head-on collision involving a driver under the influence of alcohol or drugs  in West Longview sent one person to the hospital Monday.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Dakota Fisher, 27, of Longview was driving westbound on State Route 432 around 9 p.m., March 22, when she crossed the center line and hit a driver heading the opposite direction head-on.

Cary Willis, 52, of Longview was struck, injured and transported to St. John's Medical Center.

Fisher was charged with vehicular assault, according to a Washington State Patrol press release.

