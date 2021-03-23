Head-on collision in West Longview sends one to hospital

A head-on collision involving a driver under the influence of alcohol or drugs in West Longview sent one person to the hospital Monday.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Dakota Fisher, 27, of Longview was driving westbound on State Route 432 around 9 p.m., March 22, when she crossed the center line and hit a driver heading the opposite direction head-on.
Cary Willis, 52, of Longview was struck, injured and transported to St. John's Medical Center.
Fisher was charged with vehicular assault, according to a Washington State Patrol press release.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today