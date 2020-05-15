Grad parade brings out hundreds for 2020 seniors

When Shelia Myers learned that her daughter Brooke would not get a typical high school graduation ceremony, it broke her heart. But the Longview mother wasn’t about to sit back and do nothing.
“It was so sad, seeing them so disappointed, and I just thought there’s got to be more to do,” Myers said. “The school district had been wonderful and doing as much as they can do, but as parents I thought there’s got to be something we can do.”
So on Friday night, more than 100 seniors got in their cars and did a socially distanced cruise around Lake Sacajawea, waving and honking at the hundreds of supporters lined up to support them. The crowd on the sides of Kessler and Nichols rivaled Go 4th parade crowds.
“I am really happy we could put something together and put something on. But I have really mixed emotions about it all, about missing everything. But this shows they care and that we have more support than we thought,” senior Lily Wenzlick said.
Broken into four lines to fill the John Null Park parking lot, seniors from both Longview schools mingled and decorated their cars while waiting for the 7 p.m. start time.
Among them was senior Lacy Powell. Sitting in the back seat of a truck, she was ready to cruise the town.
“I’m glad they were able to do something like this for the seniors, for us. You can see, everyone’s smiling. Everyone’s having a good time. Everyone’s happy to see each other,” Powell said.
Myers said the inspiration for the car parade came from Kelso, who held a senior car parade a few weeks ago. The event is not school-sponsored nor approved, Myers said, though she said she told the district she planned to do it out of respect.
“I talked to some of the parents who coordinated [the Kelso event], and they said it was very inspirational and heartwarming for those students and parents and spectators, so I thought, 'We’ve got to do this for Longview,' ” Myers said.
Myers said she worked with fellow parent Lori Olsen and a few other parents to organize the parade, mostly using Facebook.
She said she emphasized to students and spectators that for the event to go well, everyone had to obey traffic laws and stay socially distant. She planned the route to allow people to gather six feet apart at the lake and in parking lots, she said.
Myers, who is a teacher at R.A. Long, said it was a “double blessing” to see all her seniors again, even though she organized the event as a parent and not as an employee.
“I was born and raised here,” Myers said. “I just love the community. I knew we had to have something for them, too. We’re in this together.”
