Grad parade brings out hundreds for 2020 seniors

When Shelia Myers learned that her daughter Brooke would not get a typical high school graduation ceremony, it broke her heart. But the Longview mother wasn’t about to sit back and do nothing.

“It was so sad, seeing them so disappointed, and I just thought there’s got to be more to do,” Myers said. “The school district had been wonderful and doing as much as they can do, but as parents I thought there’s got to be something we can do.”

So on Friday night, more than 100 seniors got in their cars and did a socially distanced cruise around Lake Sacajawea, waving and honking at the hundreds of supporters lined up to support them. The crowd on the sides of Kessler and Nichols rivaled Go 4th parade crowds.

“I am really happy we could put something together and put something on. But I have really mixed emotions about it all, about missing everything. But this shows they care and that we have more support than we thought,” senior Lily Wenzlick said.

Broken into four lines to fill the John Null Park parking lot, seniors from both Longview schools mingled and decorated their cars while waiting for the 7 p.m. start time.

Among them was senior Lacy Powell. Sitting in the back seat of a truck, she was ready to cruise the town.