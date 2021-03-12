Go 4th event organizers hopeful for return this July

Get ready to buy your buttons, save room for Altrusa elephant ears and secure your spot to watch fireworks.
There is still hope for the return of the Go 4th Festival — Longview’s arguably largest public event and a symbol for the start of summer.
For over 70 years, locals have celebrated Independence Day from July 2-4 at Lake Sacajawea in Longview with fireworks, a parade and festival. If the event is held, Go 4th Board member Arleen Hubble said the parade will take place July 2 to avoid church traffic on Sunday, July 4 and the festival may host a religious service as well.
If organizers’ permits aren’t approved by the City of Longview by around May because of COVID-19 guidelines in place at that time, the event will be canceled for the second consecutive year
Kurt Sacha, Longview city manager, said the municipality follows state COVID-19 guidelines to approve events, but he would like to see the festival return.
“I’m keeping my fingers crossed that we continue to receive promising news,” Sacha told The Daily News.
Last year’s long-running celebration was called off May 1 to prevent the spread of the airborne coronavirus, but this year things are looking up: The state is loosening restrictions, vaccination rates are going up and on Thursday President Joe Biden spoke of the possibility of gatherings this July Fourth.
Hubble told The Daily News she is trying to stay positive.
“Biden said...he wants everybody to be able to have family get-togethers on July 4th,” she said. “We want something a little bigger than that.”
In is his first prime-time address March 11, President Biden pledged to have all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1 to allow citizens to spend “July 4th, with your loved ones.”
“That doesn’t mean large events with lots of people together,” he said. “But it does mean small groups will be able to get together.”
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee also announced on March 11 the opening of sporting events at 25% seating capacity throughout Washington by March 22, as long as attendees wear masks and social distance.
The order is part of Inslee’s newly created third phase of his pandemic recovery plan, which pertains to the entire state and allows a maximum of 50% capacity or 400 people, while wearing masks and distancing, to gather at locations like restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and graduations.
Thousands of people flocked to Longview for this years 70th annual Go 4th festival.
Go 4th typically draws around 30,000 attendees a year. Hubble said organizers would enforce state guidelines like wearing masks if the event were allowed, but there would “be no way to limit the people” because “the lake is wide open.”
“I wouldn’t want anybody to get COVID just by coming to the festival,” she said.
Gov. Inslee also accelerated vaccinations for those in group 1b Tier 2 to March 17, a week earlier than previously publicized. Those eligible include workers in food processing, grocery stores and public transit who convene in crowded spaces and those 16 and older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high risk.
As of Wednesday, the state department of health reported that 27,544 vaccine doses had been administered in Cowlitz County — about 1,300 more than reported three days prior.
The increase in vaccinations and advance to Phase 3 gave Hubble hope, she said.
“I think everybody is ready for a little bit of celebration,” she said.
Last year’s event was canceed, said Hubble, because the City of Longview couldn’t allow a permit for people to gather at Lake Sacajawea when state restrictions prohibited large events.
In 2020, Hubble said Go 4th was the first out of other local annual events —like Squirrel Fest and the Longview Early Edition Rotary’s Harvest Classic — to cancel.
“It was so sad last year because people were so ready to do stuff,” she said. “It hurt really badly.”
Usually, Hubble said requests for Go 4th donations, sponsors and vendors start in January, but waiting to assess state guidelines has put the board two months behind. Currently, the event doesn’t have any sponsors.
“Hopefully we will get enough and somehow figure out how to pay for (the festival),” she said.
Hubble added that she’s worried about gathering prizes for the button drawing because local small businesses, struggling during the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, might not donate.
Hubble said attendees have been funding the festival for decades by buying pins with the festival logo. A week after the event, button numbers are drawn for prizes like local restaurant gift certificates. Hubble said she expects to buy about half as many buttons as usual, due to the limited time to sell.
This year’s festival budget is a little less than the typical roughly $100,000, she said. The board canceled the timber competition because they couldn’t start planning for the extensive logging tournament in time.
Hubble said all of the festival’s individual events like the cardboard boat regatta, the roughly 100-entry parade and even the annual 30-minute fireworks display are all reliant on securing a permit from the City of Longview, which has to abide by state restrictions to grant approval.