Go 4th event organizers hopeful for return this July

“It was so sad last year because people were so ready to do stuff,” she said. “It hurt really badly.”

Usually, Hubble said requests for Go 4th donations, sponsors and vendors start in January, but waiting to assess state guidelines has put the board two months behind. Currently, the event doesn’t have any sponsors.

“Hopefully we will get enough and somehow figure out how to pay for (the festival),” she said.

Hubble added that she’s worried about gathering prizes for the button drawing because local small businesses, struggling during the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, might not donate.

Hubble said attendees have been funding the festival for decades by buying pins with the festival logo. A week after the event, button numbers are drawn for prizes like local restaurant gift certificates. Hubble said she expects to buy about half as many buttons as usual, due to the limited time to sell.

This year’s festival budget is a little less than the typical roughly $100,000, she said. The board canceled the timber competition because they couldn’t start planning for the extensive logging tournament in time.