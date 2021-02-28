Fred Meyer, Target, McDonald's offer Cowlitz County workers COVID-19 vaccine incentives

Global companies with locations in Cowlitz County, such as Fred Meyer, Target and McDonald’s, are incentivizing employees to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
According to Fred Meyer media relations, all 370 employees located at the Longview location will be awarded a $100 bonus if they are inoculated from the coronavirus.
Employees must show proof of receiving a vaccine to company human resources representatives or managers, and bonuses will be distributed in paychecks.
The company follows state eligibility guidelines to determine when employees can receive vaccines. Currently, people 65 years old and older and people 50 years old and older living in multigenerational households are eligible in the state, as well as high-risk health care workers, first responders and long-term care facility residents.
Longview resident Muriel Hash-Shaw, with help from her family, searched for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for more than a month before she re…
According to Fred Meyer’s Jeffery Temple, the vaccination bonus is an additional way to protect both employees and customers.
“The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority, therefore we have offered this incentive to get vaccinated to our associates,” said Temple. “In addition to all of the investments we have made in safety during the pandemic for our associates, vaccinations is the best way to provide additional safety.”
Fred Meyer has only one store in Cowlitz County, but is located throughout Washington, Oregon, Alaska, California and Idaho. The company is owned by Kroger, which is based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and operates roughly 1,000 stores in 35 states under that brand.
Target, as well as McDonald’s U.S. corporate locations, are offering COVID-19 vaccine incentives. Employees at both companies can receive four hours of paid time off after being vaccinated for COVID-19.
Target also is offering free Lyft rides to vaccination appointments for up to $15 each way for U.S. employees.
“Taking care of our team has been at the heart of every decision we’ve made since the coronavirus started, and this point in the pandemic is no different,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer. “As more vaccines become available, especially for frontline and essential workers, we’ll help our team members across the country get the information and access they need.”
In Cowlitz County, Target is located in Kelso.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County continues to decrease, reported in “moderate” levels for the first time since mid-November,…
There are two McDonald’s locations in Longview, and one restaurant each in Kelso, Woodland and Castle Rock. McDonald’s locations are owned by both corporations and franchises, but only the ones operated by the corporation are offering the incentive. According to McDonald’s, 90% of its restaurants are owned and operated by franchisees.
“Vaccination is essential in the fight against the pandemic, and we are actively encouraging McDonald’s employees to take this important step,” said Chief People Officer Tiffanie Boyd of McDonald’s USA.
Multi-million dollar global companies have the revenue to offer such incentives, said Lindsey Cope, Vice President of the Cowlitz County Economic Development Council, but not small businesses struggling to stay afloat during the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
“A business owner might want to (offer incentives) in theory, but is that even financially feasible?” asked Cope about the small businesses she works with, which typically employ about five workers or less.
Since last April, Cope said she helped Cowlitz County small businesses receive $5.5 million in local and state grants to provide funding during reduced sales triggered by the pandemic. In 2020, she estimated she worked with around 500 small businesses looking for financial support. Owners are trying to determine how to stay afloat, so offering paid time off or bonuses likely aren’t in the cards, she said.
“At this point, they are just trying to keep the bottom line to keep their employees on the payroll,” said Cope.