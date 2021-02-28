Fred Meyer, Target, McDonald's offer Cowlitz County workers COVID-19 vaccine incentives

Fred Meyer has only one store in Cowlitz County, but is located throughout Washington, Oregon, Alaska, California and Idaho. The company is owned by Kroger, which is based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and operates roughly 1,000 stores in 35 states under that brand.

Target, as well as McDonald’s U.S. corporate locations, are offering COVID-19 vaccine incentives. Employees at both companies can receive four hours of paid time off after being vaccinated for COVID-19.

Target also is offering free Lyft rides to vaccination appointments for up to $15 each way for U.S. employees.

“Taking care of our team has been at the heart of every decision we’ve made since the coronavirus started, and this point in the pandemic is no different,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer. “As more vaccines become available, especially for frontline and essential workers, we’ll help our team members across the country get the information and access they need.”

In Cowlitz County, Target is located in Kelso.

