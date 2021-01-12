Flood warning for Cowlitz River at Kelso, Grays River near Rosburg

Rain that was expected to “knock on the door of flood stage,” on the Cowlitz River at Kelso, according to a Portland meteorologist, is about to walk in.

On Monday, Jan. 10, Colby Neuman, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Portland, had said staff projected the Cowlitz River at Kelso to just reach below what they consider flood levels.

By Tuesday, the weather service issued a flood warning for that section of the river through Wednesday evening.

“We expect the river to go above flood stage later today,” said Andy Bryant, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

At 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, the weather service staff reported the Cowlitz River at Kelso had reached 20.2 feet — just about a foot below what they consider flood level.

The warning calls for the river to slightly breach flood levels, with minimal flooding “of several low lying and secondary roads, including the Cowlitz Gardens neighborhood, along with flooding of pasture and lowland upstream of Kelso.”