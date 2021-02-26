Fire contained in Castle Rock garage by Cowlitz County fire crews

Cowlitz County Fire District 6 responded to a fire of a detached garage, 5 feet from a Castle Rock home, Friday morning.

No one was in the garage at 403 Imboden Road and there were no injuries, but the entire structure and its contents were destroyed, but firefighters were able to keep damage to the neighboring house minimal, scarring paint, sidings and windows.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When crews arrived at 10:46 a.m., Feb. 26, the fire had engulfed the entire structure. By 11:01 a.m., the department reported that the flames were contained to the garage.

A wood stove in the garage possibly started the fire, according to the department.

Other responding districts included Fire District 3, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Lewis County District 2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.