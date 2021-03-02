Fiance of Castle Rock murder suspect details alleged assault, police identify victim

The fiancé of a man arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder in Castle Rock Saturday told police an argument between the victim and her prompted the assault.

Randall N. Smith, 63, was found dead in his home in the 100 block of Porcupine Lane, Castle Rock, Saturday, Feb. 27 with gunshot wounds to his chest and back, according to a Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office press release.

About five hours after the suspected death was reported, Duane Allen Black, 21, of Oregon was arrested by deputies on suspicion of first-degree murder.

According to the press release, Black’s fiancé Morrigan Clymer said she was arguing with Smith when Black instructed her to take their toddler into the next room and lock the door.

Clymer said she watched from that room’s window as Black, who had stepped out of the residence, walked back towards the home with a rifle. He stopped in front of the window said “I’m gonna get him,” according to the press release. Afterwards, Clymer heard four gunshots.

Black and Clymer had been living with the homeowner for several months, according to Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill.