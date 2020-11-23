Federal judge throws out Kalama methanol plant's Clean Water Act permits

A federal district court today vacated the federal permits required for the Kalama Methanol Refinery, sending the proposed project back to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) for a new environmental review.

The court invalidated the federal Clean Water Act permits for the proposed methanol refinery.

The ruling found that the Corps had failed to consider the cumulative impact of greenhouse gas emissions caused by the proposal and ignored the new regional pipeline the project would require. The court also found that the Corps had illegally failed to consider the methanol refinery’s costs to the public.

Local elected officials and economic development proponents have called construction of the methanol plant along the Columbia River critical to the economic recovery of the region.

“The Corps’ permit approval violated the law,” said Paulo Palugod, an Earthjustice attorney representing the parties in court. “Kalama Methanol would release at least 2.6 million metric tons of greenhouse gases into our air each and every year for 40 years, yet the Corps thought it could skate by on a limited analysis of only a piece of the project. The court said no.”