Father's wartime service impels son to write novel

The novel is the first for Caple, 58, who graduated from R.A. Long in 1980, the school year famously shortened by the Mount St. Helens eruption.

Caple, the male lead in high-school plays and class graduation speaker at commencement, studied journalism at the University of Washington. It led to a sportswriting career that most recently saw him spend 17 years at ESPN, writing online and for ESPN Magazine. Before that, he covered the Minnesota Twins for five years for the St. Paul Pioneer-Press. Earlier stops included two now-defunct in-state newspapers, the Bellevue Journal-American and Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Featured in a 2014 Daily News story, Caple has written one book about baseball – “The Devil Wore Pinstripes” and co-authored “Best Boston Sports Arguments.” He has covered sports on six continents. He has been to 12 Olympic Games, 20 World Series and Grand Slam tennis events in Paris, London and Australia.

In the novel, a son (successful group-travel executive) and daughter (Mariner beat writer for a Seattle newspaper) take their aging father back to Europe at his request. The question that has tugged at him for more than half a century is whether a navigational error he made resulted in deaths. His plane dumped bombs near a Romanian village of no strategic importance to lighten its weight to make it home.