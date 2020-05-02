Father's wartime service impels son to write novel

Longview native Jim Caple rarely had seen his father cry, but there were tears in 2003 when the World War II veteran went for a ride on a restored B-24 at Boeing Field.
Verle Caple had been a navigator on a B-24 on combat missions in Europe, and his memories had come flooding back.
Jim Caple’s recollections of that flight helped inspire him write his newly published first novel, “The Navigator,” about a B-24 navigator in the war.
“That flight, plus a 2002 trip when we took dad back to his old air base in Italy near the Adriatic Sea, inspired the novel,” Caple, who lives in the Puget Sound area, said recently. “I wanted to write about what the war experience was like. My dad never had said much about the war when I was growing up, but he started to open up after the 50th anniversary of D-Day in 1994, the trip to Italy and the flight out of Boeing Field that was a Father’s Day gift.”
His father started attending reunions of the 455th Bomber Group and contributed memories to noted author-historian Stephen Ambrose for his book “The Wild Blue: The Men and Boys who Flew the B-24s over Germany.”
Verle Caple, who died in 2014 at age 92, was an engineer for decades at Reynolds Metals Co. aluminum plant in Longview. His son describes his father as a “quiet, strong, very smart, uncomplaining man” who grew up poor in Puyallup, Wash., and was attending the University of Washington when the U.S. entered World War II.
The novel is the first for Caple, 58, who graduated from R.A. Long in 1980, the school year famously shortened by the Mount St. Helens eruption.
Caple, the male lead in high-school plays and class graduation speaker at commencement, studied journalism at the University of Washington. It led to a sportswriting career that most recently saw him spend 17 years at ESPN, writing online and for ESPN Magazine. Before that, he covered the Minnesota Twins for five years for the St. Paul Pioneer-Press. Earlier stops included two now-defunct in-state newspapers, the Bellevue Journal-American and Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Featured in a 2014 Daily News story, Caple has written one book about baseball – “The Devil Wore Pinstripes” and co-authored “Best Boston Sports Arguments.” He has covered sports on six continents. He has been to 12 Olympic Games, 20 World Series and Grand Slam tennis events in Paris, London and Australia.
In the novel, a son (successful group-travel executive) and daughter (Mariner beat writer for a Seattle newspaper) take their aging father back to Europe at his request. The question that has tugged at him for more than half a century is whether a navigational error he made resulted in deaths. His plane dumped bombs near a Romanian village of no strategic importance to lighten its weight to make it home.
“My father did NOT make a mistake like that,” Caple is quick to point out. He added that an incident in the book in which a crewmate intends to visit a prostitute also is fiction. What isn’t fiction is that Verle came back to the U.S. in 1944 on the ship Henry Gibbons, whose passengers included the first Jews rescued from Nazi death-camps who were brought to America.
The novel is well-organized with each chapter identified by a location and a year. This enables the war chapters to be told as if the events were unfolding in front of the reader instead of being retold.
The book is a page-turner and includes sports-journalism and European travel insights (people automatically overpack). Caple estimates he and his wife, Vicki Schuman, have made about 50 trips to Europe. They live in Newcastle near Bellevue.
Caple’s brother, John, who was on that 2003 flight out of Boeing Field, is retired and lives in Longview. Their sister Kathy, a children’s book author and illustrator, lives in Cambridge, Mass. Their other sister, Margaret, is a retired teacher who lives in Tacoma. The four siblings’ mother and Verle’s wife, Wisconsin native Jeannette Claire Meyer Caple, died in 2015 at age 94.
The 381-page paperback with larger-than-typical print is published by JaCol Publishing and costs $19.99. The airman whose face is superimposed on part of the cover is Verle himself.
“This is a book I really wanted to write,” Caple said. “I’m delighted that it’s getting almost unanimous five-star reviews on Amazon.”
Craig Smith is a retired Seattle Times sportswriter.
