 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Family of five displaced after Longview house fire Tuesday

  • 0
Fire truck

A Longview family of five has been displaced after a Tuesday fire destroyed their home and belongings weeks ahead of the holiday season. No one was injured.

The blaze occurred in the 300 block of 29th Street in the Highlands neighborhood of Longview. Officials say an emergency call was received at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and ambulance personnel witnessed the flames across town. Fire Battalion Chief Matt Amos said he witnessed the home as being “2/3 involved in fire,” according to a Wednesday press release from the Longview Fire Department.

“We were able to get a quick knockdown and search for any victims,” Amos said in the release. “Longview police evacuated the adjoining residences and secured the scene for us.”

People are also reading…

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the primary residence, with some damage to neighboring houses, and crews were able to extinguish the fire within minutes after arriving to the scene.

Amos said the house did not have operating smoke alarms at the time of the fire.

“My biggest concern was that someone was stuck inside,” said Amos in the press release. “Smoke alarms save lives, and when I did not hear any sounding, I was worried.”

No one was home at the time of the blaze and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The family is currently being assisted by the American Red Cross and the Longview Union Firefighters.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue also arrived on scene.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Washington's paid family leave program running short on cash

Washington's paid family leave program running short on cash

Washington state's paid family leave program is projected to hit a deficit by the end of the year. A report by a consulting firm is recommending an increase in the premiums on workers' wages that fund the program to keep the program solvent moving forward. The report sent to the state's Office of Financial Management shows the current premium rate is not keeping up with demand for the state benefit that launched in 2020. Under the law, eligible workers receive 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for a serious medical condition of the worker or the worker’s family member, or 16 weeks for a combination of both.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘When will it be over?’: Desperate Ukrainian civilians trapped on the front line

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News