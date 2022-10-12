Family of five displaced after Longview house fire Tuesday

A Longview family of five has been displaced after a Tuesday fire destroyed their home and belongings weeks ahead of the holiday season. No one was injured.

The blaze occurred in the 300 block of 29th Street in the Highlands neighborhood of Longview. Officials say an emergency call was received at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and ambulance personnel witnessed the flames across town. Fire Battalion Chief Matt Amos said he witnessed the home as being “2/3 involved in fire,” according to a Wednesday press release from the Longview Fire Department.

“We were able to get a quick knockdown and search for any victims,” Amos said in the release. “Longview police evacuated the adjoining residences and secured the scene for us.”

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the primary residence, with some damage to neighboring houses, and crews were able to extinguish the fire within minutes after arriving to the scene.

Amos said the house did not have operating smoke alarms at the time of the fire.

“My biggest concern was that someone was stuck inside,” said Amos in the press release. “Smoke alarms save lives, and when I did not hear any sounding, I was worried.”

No one was home at the time of the blaze and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The family is currently being assisted by the American Red Cross and the Longview Union Firefighters.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue also arrived on scene.