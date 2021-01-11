Experts warn Grays River may flood, but not the Cowlitz

Rain droplets weren’t the only objects falling over the weekend.
On Saturday, Jan. 9, an 80-foot scarlet oak fell in the Longview Civic Center.
The crash wasn't caused by severe weather, suspects Jennifer Wills, director of Longview Parks and Recreation, but the roughly century-old tree's rotted roots.
However, soggy soil can lead to fallen trees, said Colby Neuman, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Portland.
"We generally see more trees down after we have a bunch of rain and get some wind," he said.
And the rain isn't letting up anytime soon.
The National Weather Service in Portland issued a flood watch on Monday, Jan. 11 through Wednesday, Jan. 13 for the Lower Columbia and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and the Grays River in Wahkiakum County.
Experts are calling for 4-8 inches of rain, with the possibility of heavy downpours at times.
The rain, reports the National Weather Service, could flood rivers, streams and urban areas and cause landslides. Snow will fall above 6,000 feet, but those below will see showers.
Yet, Neuman said many won’t see flooding.
“Most people are going to have a wet couple of days,” he said. “For those that live along smaller creeks and rivers in the area, you will notice they are running at much high levels than normal.”
Weather Service staff expects the Grays River near Rosburg to reach flood levels Tuesday through Wednesday, peaking at 13.61 feet.
Once the Grays river reaches 12 feet, the National Weather Service staff expects nearby roads to flood, “including roadway approaches to the Altoona Bridge over the Grays, and portions of Covered Bridge Road, Barr-Durrah Road, and Loop Road near Rosburg and Hwy 4.”
If the river reaches 14 feet, staff anticipates more lowland flooding and flooded roads near Rosburg, including “the roadway approaches to the Altoona Bridge over the Grays River.”
Staff also expects the Cowlitz River at Kelso to approach flood levels, but not quite reach overflow.
“[The river] will be knocking on the door of flood stage over the next couple days,” said Neuman.
In Longview, the Cowlitz River is not expected to overflow, he said.
If there is any flooding, Longview Public Works Maintenance Manager Chris Collins expects it to be “localized urban flooding from system capacity or plugged drains.” Collins doesn’t anticipate closing roads, but cautions drivers.
“Watch for high water and don’t drive through high water,” he said. “If you see anything of concern, call and report.” Reach the Longview Public Works staff at 360-442-5200.
Cowlitz County residents can fill and haul sandbags at 2215 Talley Way in Kelso, from 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday and Tuesday. Don't enter the building due to COVID-19 restrictions; staff will assist residents outside. Staff suggest bringing your own shovel to avoid waiting, and hours may be extended if needed.
Strong winds are also in the forecast. On Tuesday, gusts in Longview could be as high as 20 mph, and 28 mph in Kelso.
Neuman suggests staying up to date on weather reports at www.weather.gov/pqr.
“That’s the forecast now,” he said, “but it could certainly change in the next 48 hours.”
As for the fallen tree, the remnants were expected to be cleared by Tuesday, but the aftereffects of losing the aged tree are more long term.
"We are always sad when we lose one of our mature trees," said Wills. "Even when we replace a new tree in an area where one was removed, it will be many years before the impact and benefits, such as shade, reduction in heat island effect, stormwater control, air filtration, and increased property value, of the new tree will match that of a mature tree."