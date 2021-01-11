Experts warn Grays River may flood, but not the Cowlitz

Rain droplets weren’t the only objects falling over the weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, an 80-foot scarlet oak fell in the Longview Civic Center.

The crash wasn't caused by severe weather, suspects Jennifer Wills, director of Longview Parks and Recreation, but the roughly century-old tree's rotted roots.

However, soggy soil can lead to fallen trees, said Colby Neuman, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Portland.

"We generally see more trees down after we have a bunch of rain and get some wind," he said.

And the rain isn't letting up anytime soon.

The National Weather Service in Portland issued a flood watch on Monday, Jan. 11 through Wednesday, Jan. 13 for the Lower Columbia and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and the Grays River in Wahkiakum County.

Experts are calling for 4-8 inches of rain, with the possibility of heavy downpours at times.

The rain, reports the National Weather Service, could flood rivers, streams and urban areas and cause landslides. Snow will fall above 6,000 feet, but those below will see showers.

Yet, Neuman said many won’t see flooding.