ELECTION 2020, THE LATEST RESULTS
Unofficial results as of 8 p.m. Nov. 4

72,656 Total registration, Cowlitz County

Approximately 60,340 total votes cast, Cowlitz County

83% Turnout, Cowlitz County

THE U.S. VOTE:  President

Donald Trump

TOTAL U.S.: 57,502,050, 48.6%

WASHINGTON STATE: 1,322,958, 37.25%  

COWLITZ CO.: 31,805, 56.92%

Joseph Biden

TOTAL: 58,757,551, 49.7%

WASHINGTON STATE: 2,128,146, 59.91%

COWLITZ CO.: 22,480, 40.23%

LOCAL RESULTS

(* -- incumbent)

3rd District Congress

Jaime Herrera Beutler *

TOTAL: 202,996, 55.03%

COWLITZ CO.: 34,297, 62.19%

CLARK CO.: 106,016, 49.30%

Carolyn Long

TOTAL: 165,072, 44.75%

COWLITZ CO.: 20,712, 37.56%

CLARK CO.: 109,221, 50.70%

Cowlitz County Commissioner District 1:

Will Finn: 23,604, 47.41%

Arne Mortensen*: 25,220, 50.66%

Cowlitz County Commissioner District 2:

Kurt Anagnostou: 17,340, 32.99%

Dennis P. Weber *: 33.134, 64.94%

Public Utility District Commissioner 1:

Patrick Harbison: 22.082, 47.45%

Bruce Pollock: 24,002, 51.77% 

19th District Senate:

Dean Takko*

TOTAL: 29,618, 45.46%

COWLITZ CO.: 14,452, 43.22%

Jeff Wilson

TOTAL: 35,461, 54.43%

COWLITZ CO.: 18,958, 56.69% 

19th District House 1

Mariana Everson

TOTAL: 26,744, 41.31%

COWLITZ CO.: 13,601, 41.03%

Jim Walsh*

TOTAL: 37,925, 58.58%

COWLITZ CO.: 19,509, 58.85%

19th District House 2

Brian Blake*

TOTAL: 31,107, 48.01%

COWLITZ CO.: 15.397, 46.46%

Joel McEntire

TOTAL: 30,967, 51%

COWLITZ CO.: 17,716: 53.46%

20th District House 1

Peter Abbarno

TOTAL: 54,429, 69.79%

COWLITZ CO.: 14,262, 68.56%

Timothy Zahn

TOTAL: 22,766,30.03%

COWLITZ CO.: 6,513, 31.31%

20th District House 2

Ed Orcutt* 

TOTAL: 55,878, 72.41%

COWLITZ CO.: 15,232, 72.66%

Will Rollet

TOTAL: 21,128, 27.38%

COWLITZ CO.: 5.685, 27.12%

Other ballot measures

City of Kalama 0.2% sales tax

741, 50.79% YES; 718, 49.21% NO

City of Castle Rock library levy.

552, 58.17% YES; 397, 41.83% NO

Columbia County, Ore.

Stop law enforcement of gun laws

YES: 12,310; NO: 12,822

STATEWIDE RESULTS

Governor

Jay Inslee* 

TOTAL: 2,065,188, 58.2%

COWLITZ CO.: 20,904, 37.62%

Loren Culp

TOTAL: 1,453,284, 41.8%

COWLITZ CO.: 34,498, 62.08%

Proposition 90

Mandate sex education in schools

TOTAL

YES 2,027,906, 59.03%; NO 1,407,623, 40.97%

COWLITZ CO.

YES 23,527, 43.2%;  NO 30,928, 56.8%

Lt. Governor

Denny Heck

TOTAL: 1,478,609, 46.7%

COWLITZ CO.: 20,569 42.05%

Marko Liias

TOTAL: 1,065,887, 33.66%

COWLITZ CO.: 11,840, 24.21%

Write-in

TOTAL: 551, 685, 18.88%

COWLITZ CO.: 15,506, 33.74%

Attorney General

Bob Ferguson

TOTAL: 2,002,303, 58.08%

COWLITZ CO.: 21868, 40.54%

Matt Larkin

TOTAL: 1,441.424, 41.81%

COWLITZ CO.: 32,021, 59.36%

Secretary of State

Kim Wyman

TOTAL: 1,804,194, 52.39%

COWLITZ CO.: 34,920, 64.74%

Gael Tarleton 

TOTAL: 1,635,452, 47.49%

COWLITZ CO.: 18,958, 35.14%

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Chris Reykdal 

TOTAL: 1,757,410, 56.04%

COWLITZ CO.: 20,858, 48.58%

Maia Espinoza

TOTAL: 1,362,687, 43.45%

COWLITZ CO.: 21,764, 50.69%

Commissioner of Public Lands

Hilary Franz

TOTAL: 1,989,574, 58.32%

COWLITZ CO.: 21,256, 39.63%

Sue Kuehl Pederson

TOTAL: 1,418,377, 41.58%

COWLITZ CO.: 32,313, 60.25%

Treasurer

Duane Davidson 

TOTAL: 1,538,094, 45.03%

COWLITZ CO.: 32,458, 60.4%

Mike Pellicciotti 

TOTAL: 1,874,960, 54.89%

COWLITZ CO.: 21,237, 39.52%

Auditor

Pat McCarthy

TOTAL: 2,033,911, 59.68%

COWLITZ CO.: 22.470, 41.89%

Christopher Leyba

TOTAL: 1,371,019, 40.23%

COWLITZ CO.: 31,131, 58.04%

Commissioner of Insurance

Mike Kreidler 

TOTAL: 2,244,733, 66.96%

COWLITZ CO.: 26,110, 49.66%

Chirayu Avinash Patel

TOTAL: 1,092,520, 32.59%

COWLITZ CO.: 26,218, 49.87%

