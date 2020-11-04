ELECTION 2020, THE LATEST RESULTS

Unofficial results as of 8 p.m. Nov. 4
72,656 Total registration, Cowlitz County
Approximately 60,340 total votes cast, Cowlitz County
83% Turnout, Cowlitz County
THE U.S. VOTE: President
Donald Trump
TOTAL U.S.: 57,502,050, 48.6%
WASHINGTON STATE: 1,322,958, 37.25%
COWLITZ CO.: 31,805, 56.92%
Joseph Biden
TOTAL: 58,757,551, 49.7%
WASHINGTON STATE: 2,128,146, 59.91%
COWLITZ CO.: 22,480, 40.23%
LOCAL RESULTS
(* -- incumbent)
3rd District Congress
Jaime Herrera Beutler *
TOTAL: 202,996, 55.03%
COWLITZ CO.: 34,297, 62.19%
CLARK CO.: 106,016, 49.30%
Carolyn Long
TOTAL: 165,072, 44.75%
COWLITZ CO.: 20,712, 37.56%
CLARK CO.: 109,221, 50.70%
Cowlitz County Commissioner District 1:
Will Finn: 23,604, 47.41%
Arne Mortensen*: 25,220, 50.66%
Cowlitz County Commissioner District 2:
Kurt Anagnostou: 17,340, 32.99%
Dennis P. Weber *: 33.134, 64.94%
Public Utility District Commissioner 1:
Patrick Harbison: 22.082, 47.45%
Bruce Pollock: 24,002, 51.77%
19th District Senate:
Dean Takko*
TOTAL: 29,618, 45.46%
COWLITZ CO.: 14,452, 43.22%
Jeff Wilson
TOTAL: 35,461, 54.43%
COWLITZ CO.: 18,958, 56.69%
19th District House 1
Mariana Everson
TOTAL: 26,744, 41.31%
COWLITZ CO.: 13,601, 41.03%
Jim Walsh*
TOTAL: 37,925, 58.58%
COWLITZ CO.: 19,509, 58.85%
19th District House 2
Brian Blake*
TOTAL: 31,107, 48.01%
COWLITZ CO.: 15.397, 46.46%
Joel McEntire
TOTAL: 30,967, 51%
COWLITZ CO.: 17,716: 53.46%
20th District House 1
Peter Abbarno
TOTAL: 54,429, 69.79%
COWLITZ CO.: 14,262, 68.56%
Timothy Zahn
TOTAL: 22,766,30.03%
COWLITZ CO.: 6,513, 31.31%
20th District House 2
Ed Orcutt*
TOTAL: 55,878, 72.41%
COWLITZ CO.: 15,232, 72.66%
Will Rollet
TOTAL: 21,128, 27.38%
COWLITZ CO.: 5.685, 27.12%
Other ballot measures
City of Kalama 0.2% sales tax
741, 50.79% YES; 718, 49.21% NO
City of Castle Rock library levy.
552, 58.17% YES; 397, 41.83% NO
Columbia County, Ore.
Stop law enforcement of gun laws
YES: 12,310; NO: 12,822
STATEWIDE RESULTS
Governor
Jay Inslee*
TOTAL: 2,065,188, 58.2%
COWLITZ CO.: 20,904, 37.62%
Loren Culp
TOTAL: 1,453,284, 41.8%
COWLITZ CO.: 34,498, 62.08%
Proposition 90
Mandate sex education in schools
TOTAL
YES 2,027,906, 59.03%; NO 1,407,623, 40.97%
COWLITZ CO.
YES 23,527, 43.2%; NO 30,928, 56.8%
Lt. Governor
Denny Heck
TOTAL: 1,478,609, 46.7%
COWLITZ CO.: 20,569 42.05%
Marko Liias
TOTAL: 1,065,887, 33.66%
COWLITZ CO.: 11,840, 24.21%
Write-in
TOTAL: 551, 685, 18.88%
COWLITZ CO.: 15,506, 33.74%
Attorney General
Bob Ferguson
TOTAL: 2,002,303, 58.08%
COWLITZ CO.: 21868, 40.54%
Matt Larkin
TOTAL: 1,441.424, 41.81%
COWLITZ CO.: 32,021, 59.36%
Secretary of State
Kim Wyman
TOTAL: 1,804,194, 52.39%
COWLITZ CO.: 34,920, 64.74%
Gael Tarleton
TOTAL: 1,635,452, 47.49%
COWLITZ CO.: 18,958, 35.14%
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Chris Reykdal
TOTAL: 1,757,410, 56.04%
COWLITZ CO.: 20,858, 48.58%
Maia Espinoza
TOTAL: 1,362,687, 43.45%
COWLITZ CO.: 21,764, 50.69%
Commissioner of Public Lands
Hilary Franz
TOTAL: 1,989,574, 58.32%
COWLITZ CO.: 21,256, 39.63%
Sue Kuehl Pederson
TOTAL: 1,418,377, 41.58%
COWLITZ CO.: 32,313, 60.25%
Treasurer
Duane Davidson
TOTAL: 1,538,094, 45.03%
COWLITZ CO.: 32,458, 60.4%
Mike Pellicciotti
TOTAL: 1,874,960, 54.89%
COWLITZ CO.: 21,237, 39.52%
Auditor
Pat McCarthy
TOTAL: 2,033,911, 59.68%
COWLITZ CO.: 22.470, 41.89%
Christopher Leyba
TOTAL: 1,371,019, 40.23%
COWLITZ CO.: 31,131, 58.04%
Commissioner of Insurance
Mike Kreidler
TOTAL: 2,244,733, 66.96%
COWLITZ CO.: 26,110, 49.66%
Chirayu Avinash Patel
TOTAL: 1,092,520, 32.59%
COWLITZ CO.: 26,218, 49.87%
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.