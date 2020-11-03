 Skip to main content
ELECTION 2020, THE LATEST RESULTS
Unofficial results as of 8 p.m. Nov. 3

67.94% of ballots counted

72,656 Total registration, Cowlitz County

49,359 Total votes cast, Cowlitz County

84% Turnout, Cowlitz County

THE U.S. VOTE:  President

Donald Trump

TOTAL: 57,502,050, 48.6%

COWLITZ CO.: 27,205, 55.43%

Joseph Biden

TOTAL: 58,757,551, 49.7%

COWLITZ CO.: 20,621, 42.02%

LOCAL RESULTS

(* -- incumbent)

3rd District Congress

Jaime Herrera Beutler *

TOTAL: 179,838, 54.07%

COWLITZ CO.: 29,324, 60.47%

CLARK CO.: 106,016, 49.30%

Carolyn Long

TOTAL: 151,961, 45.69%

COWLITZ CO.: 19,050, 39.28%

CLARK CO.: 109,221, 50.70%

Cowlitz County Commissioner District 1:

Will Finn: 20,944, 47.83%

Arne Mortensen*: 21,951, 50.13%

Cowlitz County Commissioner District 2:

Kurt Anagnostou: 15,608, 33.70%

Dennis P. Weber *: 29,742, 50.13%

Public Utility District Commissioner 1:

Patrick Harbison: 19, 672, 47.77%

Bruce Pollock: 21,169, 51.41% 

19th District Senate:

Dean Takko*

TOTAL: 28,383, 46.52%

COWLITZ CO.: 13,255, 44.93%

Jeff Wilson

TOTAL: 32,562, 53.37%

COWLITZ CO.: 16,217, 54.97%

19th District House 1

Brian Blake*

TOTAL: 29,698, 48.91%

COWLITZ CO.: 13,255, 44.93%

Joel McEntire

TOTAL: 30,967, 51%

COWLITZ CO.: 15,206: 51.97%

19th District House 2

Mariana Everson

TOTAL: 25,583, 41.18%

COWLITZ CO.: 12,477, 42.64%

Jim Walsh*

TOTAL: 35,001, 57.70%

COWLITZ CO.: 16,746, 57.23%

20th District House 1

Peter Abbarno

TOTAL: 49,877, 69.79%

COWLITZ CO.: 12,276, 67.14%

Timothy Zahn

TOTAL: 21,466,30.03%

COWLITZ CO.: 5,988, 32.75%

20th District House 2

Ed Orcutt* 

TOTAL: 51.240, 71.86%

COWLITZ CO.: 13,150, 71.40%

Will Rollet

TOTAL: 19,922, 29.94%

COWLITZ CO.: 5,229, 28.39%

Other ballot measures

City of Kalama 0.2% sales tax

741, 50.79% YES; 718, 49.21% NO

City of Castle Rock library levy.

552, 58.17% YES; 397, 41.83% NO

Columbia County, Ore.

Stop law enforcement of gun laws

YES: 12,310; NO: 12,822

STATEWIDE RESULTS

Governor

Jay Inslee* 

TOTAL: 1,936,773, 59.57%

COWLITZ CO.: 19,222, 39.37%

Loren Culp

TOTAL: 1,305, 236, 40.14%

COWLITZ CO.: 29,462, 60.34%

Proposition 90

Mandate sex education in schools

TOTAL

YES 1,893,056, 59.77%; NO 1,273,974, 40.23%

COWLITZ CO.

YES 12,144, 44.17%;  NO 26,727, 55.83%

Lt. Governor

Denny Heck

TOTAL: 1,382, 216, 47.31%

COWLITZ CO.: 18,681 43.51%

Marko Liias

TOTAL: 987, 841, 33.81%

COWLITZ CO.: 10,447, 24.33%

Write-in

TOTAL: 551, 685, 18.88%

COWLITZ CO.: 13, 807, 31.16%

Attorney General

Bob Ferguson

TOTAL: 1,878,349, 59.05%

COWLITZ CO.: 20,024, 42.12%

Matt Larkin

TOTAL: 1,299,547, 40.85%

COWLITZ CO.: 27.472, 57.79%

Secretary of State

Kim Wyman

TOTAL: 1,639,752, 51.61%

COWLITZ CO.: 30,072, 63.27%

Gael Tarleton 

TOTAL: 1,534, 022, 48.28%

COWLITZ CO.: 17,405, 36.62%

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Chris Reykdal 

TOTAL: 1,644,587, 56.77%

COWLITZ CO.: 20,858, 48.58%

Maia Espinoza

TOTAL: 1,238,430, 42.75%

COWLITZ CO.: 21,764, 50.69%

Commissioner of Public Lands

Hilary Franz

TOTAL: 1,865,891, 59.26%

COWLITZ CO.: 19,466, 41.16%

Sue Kuehl Pederson

TOTAL: 1,279,667, 40.64%

COWLITZ CO.: 27,774, 58.73%

Treasurer

Duane Davidson 

TOTAL: 1,391, 321, 44.14%

COWLITZ CO.: 27,914, 58.92%

Mike Pellicciotti 

TOTAL: 1,758,266, 55.78%

COWLITZ CO.: 19,424, 41.00%

Auditor

Pat McCarthy

TOTAL: 1,878,349, 59.05%

COWLITZ CO.: 20,537, 43.42%

Christopher Leyba

TOTAL: 1,235,394, 39.28%

COWLITZ CO.: 26,725, 56.50%

Commissioner of Insurance

Mike Kreidler 

TOTAL: 2,099,334, 67.79%

COWLITZ CO.: 23,960, 51.02%

Chirayu Avinash Patel

TOTAL: 849,090, 31.78%

COWLITZ CO.: 22, 534, 48.53%

