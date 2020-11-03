ELECTION 2020, THE LATEST RESULTS

Unofficial results as of 8 p.m. Nov. 3
67.94% of ballots counted
72,656 Total registration, Cowlitz County
49,359 Total votes cast, Cowlitz County
84% Turnout, Cowlitz County
THE U.S. VOTE: President
Donald Trump
TOTAL: 57,502,050, 48.6%
COWLITZ CO.: 27,205, 55.43%
Joseph Biden
TOTAL: 58,757,551, 49.7%
COWLITZ CO.: 20,621, 42.02%
LOCAL RESULTS
(* -- incumbent)
3rd District Congress
Jaime Herrera Beutler *
TOTAL: 179,838, 54.07%
COWLITZ CO.: 29,324, 60.47%
CLARK CO.: 106,016, 49.30%
Carolyn Long
TOTAL: 151,961, 45.69%
COWLITZ CO.: 19,050, 39.28%
CLARK CO.: 109,221, 50.70%
Cowlitz County Commissioner District 1:
Will Finn: 20,944, 47.83%
Arne Mortensen*: 21,951, 50.13%
Cowlitz County Commissioner District 2:
Kurt Anagnostou: 15,608, 33.70%
Dennis P. Weber *: 29,742, 50.13%
Public Utility District Commissioner 1:
Patrick Harbison: 19, 672, 47.77%
Bruce Pollock: 21,169, 51.41%
19th District Senate:
Dean Takko*
TOTAL: 28,383, 46.52%
COWLITZ CO.: 13,255, 44.93%
Jeff Wilson
TOTAL: 32,562, 53.37%
COWLITZ CO.: 16,217, 54.97%
19th District House 1
Brian Blake*
TOTAL: 29,698, 48.91%
COWLITZ CO.: 13,255, 44.93%
Joel McEntire
TOTAL: 30,967, 51%
COWLITZ CO.: 15,206: 51.97%
19th District House 2
Mariana Everson
TOTAL: 25,583, 41.18%
COWLITZ CO.: 12,477, 42.64%
Jim Walsh*
TOTAL: 35,001, 57.70%
COWLITZ CO.: 16,746, 57.23%
20th District House 1
Peter Abbarno
TOTAL: 49,877, 69.79%
COWLITZ CO.: 12,276, 67.14%
Timothy Zahn
TOTAL: 21,466,30.03%
COWLITZ CO.: 5,988, 32.75%
20th District House 2
Ed Orcutt*
TOTAL: 51.240, 71.86%
COWLITZ CO.: 13,150, 71.40%
Will Rollet
TOTAL: 19,922, 29.94%
COWLITZ CO.: 5,229, 28.39%
Other ballot measures
City of Kalama 0.2% sales tax
741, 50.79% YES; 718, 49.21% NO
City of Castle Rock library levy.
552, 58.17% YES; 397, 41.83% NO
Columbia County, Ore.
Stop law enforcement of gun laws
YES: 12,310; NO: 12,822
STATEWIDE RESULTS
Governor
Jay Inslee*
TOTAL: 1,936,773, 59.57%
COWLITZ CO.: 19,222, 39.37%
Loren Culp
TOTAL: 1,305, 236, 40.14%
COWLITZ CO.: 29,462, 60.34%
Proposition 90
Mandate sex education in schools
TOTAL
YES 1,893,056, 59.77%; NO 1,273,974, 40.23%
COWLITZ CO.
YES 12,144, 44.17%; NO 26,727, 55.83%
Lt. Governor
Denny Heck
TOTAL: 1,382, 216, 47.31%
COWLITZ CO.: 18,681 43.51%
Marko Liias
TOTAL: 987, 841, 33.81%
COWLITZ CO.: 10,447, 24.33%
Write-in
TOTAL: 551, 685, 18.88%
COWLITZ CO.: 13, 807, 31.16%
Attorney General
Bob Ferguson
TOTAL: 1,878,349, 59.05%
COWLITZ CO.: 20,024, 42.12%
Matt Larkin
TOTAL: 1,299,547, 40.85%
COWLITZ CO.: 27.472, 57.79%
Secretary of State
Kim Wyman
TOTAL: 1,639,752, 51.61%
COWLITZ CO.: 30,072, 63.27%
Gael Tarleton
TOTAL: 1,534, 022, 48.28%
COWLITZ CO.: 17,405, 36.62%
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Chris Reykdal
TOTAL: 1,644,587, 56.77%
COWLITZ CO.: 20,858, 48.58%
Maia Espinoza
TOTAL: 1,238,430, 42.75%
COWLITZ CO.: 21,764, 50.69%
Commissioner of Public Lands
Hilary Franz
TOTAL: 1,865,891, 59.26%
COWLITZ CO.: 19,466, 41.16%
Sue Kuehl Pederson
TOTAL: 1,279,667, 40.64%
COWLITZ CO.: 27,774, 58.73%
Treasurer
Duane Davidson
TOTAL: 1,391, 321, 44.14%
COWLITZ CO.: 27,914, 58.92%
Mike Pellicciotti
TOTAL: 1,758,266, 55.78%
COWLITZ CO.: 19,424, 41.00%
Auditor
Pat McCarthy
TOTAL: 1,878,349, 59.05%
COWLITZ CO.: 20,537, 43.42%
Christopher Leyba
TOTAL: 1,235,394, 39.28%
COWLITZ CO.: 26,725, 56.50%
Commissioner of Insurance
Mike Kreidler
TOTAL: 2,099,334, 67.79%
COWLITZ CO.: 23,960, 51.02%
Chirayu Avinash Patel
TOTAL: 849,090, 31.78%
COWLITZ CO.: 22, 534, 48.53%
