ELECTION 2020, THE FINAL RESULTS
ELECTION 2020, THE FINAL RESULTS

Here are the official, certified results of the 2020 election, as of Nov. 24 in the county, Dec. 3 in Washington:

4,892,871 Total registration, Washington

4,116,894 Total votes cast, Washington

84.1% Turnout, Washington

72,696 Total registration, Cowlitz County

60,647 Total votes cast, Cowlitz County

83.4% Turnout, Cowlitz County

THE U.S. VOTE:  President

 

Donald Trump (Rep.)

TOTAL: 74,213,015, 47%

WASHINGTON STATE: 1,584,651. 39%

COWLITZ CO.: 34,424, 57.1%

Joseph Biden  (Dem.)

TOTAL: 81,267,708 votes,  51%

WASHINGTON STATE: 2,369,612, 58%

COWLITZ CO.: 23,938, 39.7%

LOCAL RESULTS

(* -- incumbent)

3rd District Congress

Jaime Herrera Beutler (Rep.)*

TOTAL: 235,579, 56.4%

COWLITZ CO.: 37,130, 62.6%

CLARK CO.: 141,035, 52.2%

Carolyn Long (Dem.)

TOTAL: 181,347, 43.4%

COWLITZ CO.: 22,048, 37.2%

CLARK CO.: 128,050, 47.5%

Cowlitz County Commissioner District 1:

Will Finn: 24,793, 47.16%

Arne Mortensen*: 26,810, 51.00%

Cowlitz County Commissioner District 2:

Kurt Anagnostou: 18,298, 32.97%

Dennis P. Weber *: 36,074, 65.00%

Public Utility District Commissioner 1:

Patrick Harbison: 23,247, 47.46%

Bruce Pollock: 25,406, 51.87% 

19th District Senate

Dean Takko (Dem.)*

TOTAL: 32,773, 44.6%

COWLITZ CO.: 15,129, 42.65%

Jeff Wilson (Rep.)

TOTAL: 40,560, 55.3%

COWLITZ CO.: 20,316, 57.27% 

19th District House 1

Mariana Everson (Dem.)

TOTAL: 29,625, 40.6%

COWLITZ CO.: 14,263, 40.58%

Jim Walsh (Rep.)*

TOTAL: 43,315, 59.3%

COWLITZ CO.: 20,853, 59.32%

19th District House 2

Brian Blake (Dem.)*

TOTAL: 34,599, 47.4%

COWLITZ CO.: 16,137, 45.94%

Joel McEntire (Rep.)

TOTAL: 38,369, 52.5%

COWLITZ CO.: 18,969: 54.01%

20th District House 1

Peter Abbarno (Rep.)

TOTAL: 58,484, 70.7%

COWLITZ CO.: 15,037, 68.88%

Timothy Zahn (Dem.)

TOTAL: 24,079, 29.1%

COWLITZ CO.: 6,769, 31.00%

20th District House 2

Ed Orcutt (Rep.)* 

TOTAL: 60,030, 72.8%

COWLITZ CO.: 16,041, 72.8%

Will Rollet (Dem.)

TOTAL: 22,352, 27.1%

COWLITZ CO.: 5,923, 26.92%

Other ballot measures

City of Kalama 0.2% sales tax

860, 49.6% YES; 874, 50.4% NO

City of Castle Rock library levy.

707, 57.9% YES; 514, 42.1% NO

Columbia County, Ore.

Stop law enforcement of gun laws

YES: 15,285; NO: 14,818

STATEWIDE RESULTS

Governor

Jay Inslee (Dem.)* 

TOTAL: 2,294,243, 56.6%

COWLITZ CO.: 22,213, 37.1%

Loren Culp (Rep.)

TOTAL: 1,749,066, 43.1%

COWLITZ CO.: 37,453, 62.5%

Proposition 90

Mandate sex education in schools

TOTAL

YES 2,283,630, 57.8%;  NO 1,665,906, 42.2%

COWLITZ CO.

YES 25,409, 43.3%;  NO 33,212, 56.7%

Lt. Governor

Denny Heck  (Dem.)

TOTAL: 1,658,405, 45.6%

COWLITZ CO.: 21,538 41.07%

Marko Liias  (Dem.)

TOTAL: 1,218,548, 33.5%

COWLITZ CO.: 12,605, 24.41%

Write-in

TOTAL: 759,076, 20.1%

COWLITZ CO.: 17,505, 33.89%

Attorney General

Bob Ferguson (Dem.)

TOTAL: 2,226,418, 56.4%

COWLITZ CO.: 22,898, 40.21%

Matt Larkin (Rep.)

TOTAL: 1,714,927, 43.5%

COWLITZ CO.: 34,011, 59.72%

Secretary of State

Kim Wyman (Rep.)

TOTAL: 2,116,141, 53.6%

COWLITZ CO.: 37,105, 65.11%

Gael Tarleton  (Dem.)

TOTAL: 1,826,710, 46.3%

COWLITZ CO.: 19,819, 34.78%

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Chris Reykdal 

TOTAL: 1,955,365, 54.6%

COWLITZ CO.: 24,274 47.41%

Maia Espinoza

TOTAL: 1,609,643, 44.9%

COWLITZ CO.: 26,594, 51.94%

Commissioner of Public Lands

Hilary Franz (Dem.)

TOTAL: 2,212,158, 56.7%

COWLITZ CO.: 22,238, 39.28%

Sue Kuehl Pederson (Rep.)

TOTAL: 1,686,320, 43.2%

COWLITZ CO.: 34,330, 60.64%

Treasurer

Duane Davidson (Rep.)

TOTAL: 1,818,895, 46.5%

COWLITZ CO.: 34,484, 60.74%

Mike Pellicciotti (Dem.)

TOTAL: 2,089,159, 53.4%

COWLITZ CO.: 22,247, 39.19%

Auditor

Pat McCarthy (Dem.)

TOTAL: 2,260,830, 58%

COWLITZ CO.: 23,501, 41.5%

Christopher Leyba (Rep.)

TOTAL: 1,633,956, 41.9%

COWLITZ CO.: 33,098, 58.45%

Commissioner of Insurance

Mike Kreidler (Dem.)

TOTAL: 2,506,693, 65.4%

COWLITZ CO.: 27,377, 49.32%

Chirayu Avinash Patel (Rep.)

TOTAL: 1,308,292, 34.1%

COWLITZ CO.: 27,891, 50.24%

