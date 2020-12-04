ELECTION 2020, THE FINAL RESULTS

Here are the official, certified results of the 2020 election, as of Nov. 24 in the county, Dec. 3 in Washington:
4,892,871 Total registration, Washington
4,116,894 Total votes cast, Washington
84.1% Turnout, Washington
72,696 Total registration, Cowlitz County
60,647 Total votes cast, Cowlitz County
83.4% Turnout, Cowlitz County
THE U.S. VOTE: President
Donald Trump (Rep.)
TOTAL: 74,213,015, 47%
WASHINGTON STATE: 1,584,651. 39%
COWLITZ CO.: 34,424, 57.1%
Joseph Biden (Dem.)
TOTAL: 81,267,708 votes, 51%
WASHINGTON STATE: 2,369,612, 58%
COWLITZ CO.: 23,938, 39.7%
LOCAL RESULTS
(* -- incumbent)
3rd District Congress
Jaime Herrera Beutler (Rep.)*
TOTAL: 235,579, 56.4%
COWLITZ CO.: 37,130, 62.6%
CLARK CO.: 141,035, 52.2%
Carolyn Long (Dem.)
TOTAL: 181,347, 43.4%
COWLITZ CO.: 22,048, 37.2%
CLARK CO.: 128,050, 47.5%
Cowlitz County Commissioner District 1:
Will Finn: 24,793, 47.16%
Arne Mortensen*: 26,810, 51.00%
Cowlitz County Commissioner District 2:
Kurt Anagnostou: 18,298, 32.97%
Dennis P. Weber *: 36,074, 65.00%
Public Utility District Commissioner 1:
Patrick Harbison: 23,247, 47.46%
Bruce Pollock: 25,406, 51.87%
19th District Senate
Dean Takko (Dem.)*
TOTAL: 32,773, 44.6%
COWLITZ CO.: 15,129, 42.65%
Jeff Wilson (Rep.)
TOTAL: 40,560, 55.3%
COWLITZ CO.: 20,316, 57.27%
19th District House 1
Mariana Everson (Dem.)
TOTAL: 29,625, 40.6%
COWLITZ CO.: 14,263, 40.58%
Jim Walsh (Rep.)*
TOTAL: 43,315, 59.3%
COWLITZ CO.: 20,853, 59.32%
19th District House 2
Brian Blake (Dem.)*
TOTAL: 34,599, 47.4%
COWLITZ CO.: 16,137, 45.94%
Joel McEntire (Rep.)
TOTAL: 38,369, 52.5%
COWLITZ CO.: 18,969: 54.01%
20th District House 1
Peter Abbarno (Rep.)
TOTAL: 58,484, 70.7%
COWLITZ CO.: 15,037, 68.88%
Timothy Zahn (Dem.)
TOTAL: 24,079, 29.1%
COWLITZ CO.: 6,769, 31.00%
20th District House 2
Ed Orcutt (Rep.)*
TOTAL: 60,030, 72.8%
COWLITZ CO.: 16,041, 72.8%
Will Rollet (Dem.)
TOTAL: 22,352, 27.1%
COWLITZ CO.: 5,923, 26.92%
Other ballot measures
City of Kalama 0.2% sales tax
860, 49.6% YES; 874, 50.4% NO
City of Castle Rock library levy.
707, 57.9% YES; 514, 42.1% NO
Columbia County, Ore.
Stop law enforcement of gun laws
YES: 15,285; NO: 14,818
STATEWIDE RESULTS
Governor
Jay Inslee (Dem.)*
TOTAL: 2,294,243, 56.6%
COWLITZ CO.: 22,213, 37.1%
Loren Culp (Rep.)
TOTAL: 1,749,066, 43.1%
COWLITZ CO.: 37,453, 62.5%
Proposition 90
Mandate sex education in schools
TOTAL
YES 2,283,630, 57.8%; NO 1,665,906, 42.2%
COWLITZ CO.
YES 25,409, 43.3%; NO 33,212, 56.7%
Lt. Governor
Denny Heck (Dem.)
TOTAL: 1,658,405, 45.6%
COWLITZ CO.: 21,538 41.07%
Marko Liias (Dem.)
TOTAL: 1,218,548, 33.5%
COWLITZ CO.: 12,605, 24.41%
Write-in
TOTAL: 759,076, 20.1%
COWLITZ CO.: 17,505, 33.89%
Attorney General
Bob Ferguson (Dem.)
TOTAL: 2,226,418, 56.4%
COWLITZ CO.: 22,898, 40.21%
Matt Larkin (Rep.)
TOTAL: 1,714,927, 43.5%
COWLITZ CO.: 34,011, 59.72%
Secretary of State
Kim Wyman (Rep.)
TOTAL: 2,116,141, 53.6%
COWLITZ CO.: 37,105, 65.11%
Gael Tarleton (Dem.)
TOTAL: 1,826,710, 46.3%
COWLITZ CO.: 19,819, 34.78%
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Chris Reykdal
TOTAL: 1,955,365, 54.6%
COWLITZ CO.: 24,274 47.41%
Maia Espinoza
TOTAL: 1,609,643, 44.9%
COWLITZ CO.: 26,594, 51.94%
Commissioner of Public Lands
Hilary Franz (Dem.)
TOTAL: 2,212,158, 56.7%
COWLITZ CO.: 22,238, 39.28%
Sue Kuehl Pederson (Rep.)
TOTAL: 1,686,320, 43.2%
COWLITZ CO.: 34,330, 60.64%
Treasurer
Duane Davidson (Rep.)
TOTAL: 1,818,895, 46.5%
COWLITZ CO.: 34,484, 60.74%
Mike Pellicciotti (Dem.)
TOTAL: 2,089,159, 53.4%
COWLITZ CO.: 22,247, 39.19%
Auditor
Pat McCarthy (Dem.)
TOTAL: 2,260,830, 58%
COWLITZ CO.: 23,501, 41.5%
Christopher Leyba (Rep.)
TOTAL: 1,633,956, 41.9%
COWLITZ CO.: 33,098, 58.45%
Commissioner of Insurance
Mike Kreidler (Dem.)
TOTAL: 2,506,693, 65.4%
COWLITZ CO.: 27,377, 49.32%
Chirayu Avinash Patel (Rep.)
TOTAL: 1,308,292, 34.1%
COWLITZ CO.: 27,891, 50.24%
