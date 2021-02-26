Effects of State Supreme Court overturning drug possession statute far-reaching in courts, departments

Local courts and police departments are scrambling to take stock of wide-reaching changes after the Washington State Supreme Court ruled that the criminal statute prohibiting the possession of controlled substances is unconstitutional on Feb. 25.
A majority of the justices decided that a “strict-liability” standard is unconstitutional. A "strict-liability” standard means it is a felony to possess illegal drugs even if the person said they didn’t know they had them. 49 other states also recognize that the unknowing possession of drugs is not a crime. However, the ruling means the entire statue is now unenforceable, at least until the Legislature takes action,
On the surface, that means police officers will no longer be able to arrest someone for simple possession. However, it means a slew of changes at the prosecutor's office. Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen said his office has been working through the ruling since it was announced, but the changes will take "a long time" to fully work out.
Jurvakainen said it's now in the Legislature’s hands to amend it or otherwise fix the statute, perhaps by adding the word "knowingly." That's because the court's decision rested on the unconstitutionality of charging a person who did not know they were in possession of drugs.
"It significantly affects a lot of cases," he said, including currently pending cases, people recently sentenced and the entire sentencing process, because the sentencing system in Washington is based on a “points” system. The kind of crime and past crimes are all assigned point values, and sentences are based on scores. With simple possession wiped from the books, thousands of people might need to be resentenced.
"Any simple possession charge that is currently charged, we have no choice but to dismiss those," he said. "Yesterday we were scrambling to determine what defendants were in custody only on simple possession charge and dismissing those cases."
His office dismissed or vacated 24 charges or convictions yesterday, he said, with more to come. However, that does not mean 24 people were released from jail. Some may have had additional charges other than simple possession.
Jurvakainen noted that this ruling only applies to simple possession, not delivering controlled substances or possession with intent to deliver, so anyone charged with those crimes will not be affected. He said the ruling "shouldn’t apply to introducing contraband into the jail" either, but may apply to juveniles.
"On the books, a 'minor in possession' (charge) pertains to liquor, it's not for a minor in possession of controlled substance," he said. "That’s a huge concern."
The ruling will also affect therapeutic courts, like the county's successful drug court program. Jurvakainen said while he did not have specific numbers, about half the people in drug court are there getting help under simple possession charges that will now be dismissed. The rest have other charges that stem from drug abuse, like thefts, burglaries or car prowls.
"Those programs have been built up as off ramps to get people help," he said. "In terms of recidivism, drug courts have been pretty successful. This ruling will have pretty significant impact on what courts have been building up over the last decade or two."
Sheriff Brad Thurman on the enforcement side of things, he's already instructed deputies to stop arresting people for "mere possession of unlawful drugs."
"They’re still illegal under federal law, but being able to prosecute people criminally for possession, that's what the ruling takes away," he said.
His office has also reviewed warrants it was planning to serve and removed the ones that were only for possession, and they're no longer lawful. The department has also started sifting through the list of over 700 registered sex offenders in the county, because if offenders get a criminal charge after the sex offense it "starts the clock over on how long they have to register," Thurman said.
"If that offense was drugs then ...we have to go through our registered sex offender files and see if they’re not required to register anymore," he said.
Thurman said it's still not clear how this will affect the use of drug sniffing dogs, or what that means for cases where drug possession lead to a search warrant and additional charges, like the discovery of stolen guns or stolen property.
"The ruling prevents us from pursing search warrants to follow up and perhaps find evidence of other criminality," he said. "Looking back, people who have convictions based on crimes that were based on simple possession, like if a narcotics charge then leads to unlawful firearm charge because they’re a convicted felon, if the felony charge was for drugs does it go away? That will have to be argued by the courts."
He added that the ruling would make the community more dangerous, as "a lot of our crimes are drug related, even though they’re not charged with drug possession like shoplifting or car prowls."
"It's all driven by drug culture and use and this will do nothing to stem that. It will put more people on the street that have propensity to use drugs, which will lead to more property crimes and thefts," he said. "Overall, it reduces the safety of the community and leaves us with more issues to deal with."
The Kalama Police Department echoed similar concerns on Facebook, posting that "drug offenses at all levels often lead to crimes of violence, property crime and public/neighborhood disorder" and the court decision eliminates "incentives for the addicted to cooperate, seek treatment" and stops "the work of getting people who will not accept voluntary placement in a stabilization center, into a safe environment where they can receive detox and life-saving medical treatment."
"We remain dedicated to the professional delivery of law enforcement services to the residents and visitors of Kalama but felt that it was important to inform the public that law enforcement’s ability to enforce narcotics laws have been significantly hampered unless there is legislative intervention," the post said.
Longview and Kelso police departments said they're still gathering information on what the effects of the changes will be.
Kelso Police Department Chief Darr Kirk said the department is “evaluating the impacts at this time” and is working with the prosecutor's office, because while they “understand the immediate requirement” they're also trying to work through the far-reaching effects.
Jurvakainen said for now, his office is tackling the "absolutely necessary" changes, but that's only "scratching the surface."
"What I see this ruling creating for us far exceeds the work that we're going to be having to do for reopening courts regarding COVID backlogs," he said, which were already substantial. "I don’t foresee this being anything we’re done with in the next ... well, for a long time."
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, explore how you can get help by contacting the Alcohol & Drug Help Line at 866-789-1511.