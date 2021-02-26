Effects of State Supreme Court overturning drug possession statute far-reaching in courts, departments

"Any simple possession charge that is currently charged, we have no choice but to dismiss those," he said. "Yesterday we were scrambling to determine what defendants were in custody only on simple possession charge and dismissing those cases."

His office dismissed or vacated 24 charges or convictions yesterday, he said, with more to come. However, that does not mean 24 people were released from jail. Some may have had additional charges other than simple possession.

Jurvakainen noted that this ruling only applies to simple possession, not delivering controlled substances or possession with intent to deliver, so anyone charged with those crimes will not be affected. He said the ruling "shouldn’t apply to introducing contraband into the jail" either, but may apply to juveniles.

"On the books, a 'minor in possession' (charge) pertains to liquor, it's not for a minor in possession of controlled substance," he said. "That’s a huge concern."

The ruling will also affect therapeutic courts, like the county's successful drug court program. Jurvakainen said while he did not have specific numbers, about half the people in drug court are there getting help under simple possession charges that will now be dismissed. The rest have other charges that stem from drug abuse, like thefts, burglaries or car prowls.