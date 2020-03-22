Editor: Coronavirus is the volcano story for a new generation of reporters

On the afternoon of May 18, 1980, Daily News reporter Donna duBeth walked into the newsroom with ominous news. She’d just returned from a helicopter ride to erupting Mount St. Helens and had hovered over the giant mud flows raging down the rivers draining from it.
The town, duBeth exclaimed, would be engulfed by these flows of mud, water, wrecked homes, trees and steel girders.
Then a cub reporter, I glanced over at Managing Editor Bob Gaston. We looked at each other, raised our eyebrows and shrugged our shoulders — and went back to work. The story of our lives needed to be covered.
The Daily News was not evacuated that day, and Longview escaped most harm from the eruption. But what a giant, mighty eruption couldn’t do, a tiny germ has.
I am typing this in the newsroom by myself Friday afternoon. Like many American workers, our staffers are working from home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The newsroom is as silent as a church except for the click of my typing and the muted transmissions of the police scanner.
The paper had never before been shut down due to a disaster.
But that isn’t stopping us from covering the news. A younger generation of reporters is now facing the story of their lives. I told them earlier this week when I assembled them for a staff meeting that “this is your Mount St. Helens.”
Like our staff did 40 years ago, these young journalists are responding with passion and dedication. In just a week, they’ve written dozens of stories and dispatches about the effect coronavirus is having on this community. They have quickly posted the latest breaking news on our web page and social media.
The first few days of this week were crazy just trying to keep up with the blizzard of closures and cancellations, and the impact of the disease on our readers. The story is moving so fast, it is hard to keep pace. So we have supplemented our small hard-news reporting staff with contributions from our three-person sports department, which had spring sports pulled out from under them.
This is an all-hands-on-deck story. Education reporter Marissa Heffernan, for example, has been working from Maine, where she had to fly suddenly on Monday night because her very dear grandfather is gravely ill. That’s real dedication.
Like Mount St. Helens, this disaster will continue for some time. In the upcoming week or so we will do stories about the continuing impact of this disaster on businesses and workers, on the law and justice community, parents and kids, and the very fabric of our lives. We’ll provide information on how to cope and where to get help. We’ll try to report the heroism as well as the challenges. We will continue publishing educational materials to keep cooped-up parents and children from going looney. And we’ll continue to report as much of the other news as we can, because heaven knows we all need a break from coronavirus.
But the last week is a reminder about the critical role that this newspaper, and all media, play in a time of crisis. Our social media hits are way up, and I hope that is a sign that we are reporting what our readers need to know.
Like many of you, I initially thought that concerns about this disease were overblown, and even some of my doctor friends agreed. But this is serious business. And we will try to continue covering it in a way that is informative, but not frightening. Fear will not get us through this. Facts, science and information will.
Stay with us.
Editor’s note: Andre Stepankowsky is the city editor of The Daily News. He has been on staff for 41 years.
Contact City Editor Andre Stepankowsky at 360-577-2520.