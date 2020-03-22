Editor: Coronavirus is the volcano story for a new generation of reporters

Like our staff did 40 years ago, these young journalists are responding with passion and dedication. In just a week, they’ve written dozens of stories and dispatches about the effect coronavirus is having on this community. They have quickly posted the latest breaking news on our web page and social media.

The first few days of this week were crazy just trying to keep up with the blizzard of closures and cancellations, and the impact of the disease on our readers. The story is moving so fast, it is hard to keep pace. So we have supplemented our small hard-news reporting staff with contributions from our three-person sports department, which had spring sports pulled out from under them.

This is an all-hands-on-deck story. Education reporter Marissa Heffernan, for example, has been working from Maine, where she had to fly suddenly on Monday night because her very dear grandfather is gravely ill. That’s real dedication.