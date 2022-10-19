 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Driver injured in Sunday rollover crash near Kelso

  • 0
Authorities respond to a single-car crash in Kelso

A single-car crash in Kelso.

 Dan Huntington, Contributed

A driver was injured Sunday morning in a single-car crash and authorities are investigating whether the person was driving under the influence.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The crash occurred at roughly 1:10 a.m. near the intersection of Allen Street and Dungan Road in a residential area near Kelso. Dan Huntington, a witness, said the driver was launched out of the vehicle with such ferocity that the person skidded on the pavement.

Troy Brightbill, chief criminal deputy of the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, said the driver is receiving medical treatment at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver and investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Brightbill said the driver has not been arrested or charged.

People are also reading…

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Department obtained a search warrant for a blood test and submitted the samples to a lab for results. The incident is still under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey prices to hit record high this Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News