Driver injured in Sunday rollover crash near Kelso

A driver was injured Sunday morning in a single-car crash and authorities are investigating whether the person was driving under the influence.

The crash occurred at roughly 1:10 a.m. near the intersection of Allen Street and Dungan Road in a residential area near Kelso. Dan Huntington, a witness, said the driver was launched out of the vehicle with such ferocity that the person skidded on the pavement.

Troy Brightbill, chief criminal deputy of the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, said the driver is receiving medical treatment at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver and investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Brightbill said the driver has not been arrested or charged.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Department obtained a search warrant for a blood test and submitted the samples to a lab for results. The incident is still under investigation.