Drew's Grocery & Service reopens in Toutle after March fire

TOUTLE — After a March fire that destroyed most of Drew's Grocery & Service in Toutle, owner Greg Drew has opened a temporary store to fill the community's need for food and gas.

Jules Snack Shack, named after Drew's daughter, is housed in a 24-foot by 60-foot mobile unit used for construction site offices.

The temporary storefront, which opened on Aug. 6, is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. Customers can pay for gas in the store within that time frame or at the pumps 24/7.

Drew estimates that it will take at least a year until the old grocery store is renovated and running.

It was the early morning of March 9 when Drew got the call about the fire from a renter at the nearby Drew’s RV Park shortly after emergency crews were alerted and ran out to the scene.

“It was a horrifying and helpless feeling to be out there, watching the fire and not be able to do anything about it,” Drew previously told The Daily News.

The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m., and while no major injuries occurred, the store was a loss.

Drew's Grocery & Service Address: 5304 Spirit Lake Hwy, Toutle Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily Info: 360-274-8920

Toutle Fire and Rescue Chief Dustin Nunes said the first engine to Drew's took 20 minutes to arrive, even though the department’s headquarters is located about 2,000 feet from the store, because the station wasn't staffed.

The fire prompted Toutle's volunteer fire department to request voters to pass a levy this month to pay for round-the-clock staff to avoid future losses. The levy passed by 11 votes.

The grocery store has been a staple of the Toutle and Silver Lake communities for nearly 85 years, serving as one of the last stops for visitors heading east to Mount St. Helens. The building was purchased by Drew’s grandmother and father in 1937 and has been run by Drew since the mid-1970s.

Julie Cox, Drew's daughter, said she has missed the social aspect of having a store.

"People would come in and talk about daily things happening in their lives," said Cox.

She and her father also mentioned that after the fire, they received support from the Toutle community. The community would offer donations and help with teardown and renovation of the grocery store. People even camped out in front of Drew's Grocery after the fire to prevent looting.

"The community is more like family," said Cox.