Don Rodman left his legacy on the city landscape

Don Rodman helped the Cowlitz Indian Tribe purchase land for ilani Casino and at one point showed the president of Indonesia real estate in Washington and Oregon.

When Mount St. Helens erupted, his widow said he used his land knowledge to help Washington and Oregon state employees find locations to place debris.

Pat Rodman had just met her future husband after he sealed the Fred Meyer deal around 1971, she said. She had gone to Ferguson’s Restaurant and Calypso Lounge in Longview with a friend, who introduced her to Don Rodman. On their first date, the avid pilot flew his bride-to-be about 130 miles north to the coast of Ocean Shores, Washington. About eight weeks later, the two were married.

“I knew the night he stood up and smiled I wanted to be with him the rest of my life,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was Don Rodman’s father who laid the groundwork for the family’s real estate business, opening Longview Agency in 1946. Don Rodman took over the company in 1981, and changed the name to Rodman Realty a few years later.