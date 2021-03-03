Disney uses Longview squirrel bridges to market new film 'Flora & Ulysses'

"We are known for squirrel bridges," said Wills. "It's lighthearted and brings joy."

The bridges have been covered by publications across the country, including the Associated Press, and when the first bridge was rededicated in 1983, Disney chipmunks Chip 'n' Dale were in attendance. In 2016, the furry rodents officially became the city mascot.

The city has held a Squirrel Fest dedicated to the furry figures since 2011 and draws up to 3,500 guests, annually. The festival is scheduled to return in August 2021. Wills said festival goers come from destinations like Canada and California to celebrate squirrels.

In the movie available to stream on Disney+, Ulysses communicates with humans and flies. To Flora, he’s the squirrel superhero she needs to crack her cynicism sparked by her parents' recent separation.

“Every superhero comes to us with a purpose,” said Flora in the film. “You don’t always see it at first, because we don’t always know where to look.”