Demand for school meals rising as virus epidemic continues

The number of bagged meals local school districts hand out is spiking as the state stay-at-home order continues and unemployment increases, according to school officials.
Overall, Longview School District has served nearly 9,200 students meals in a month, and Kelso School District has given just over 10,800 meals.
Longview started handing out meals March 16. That first week, it averaged 347 bags, each with two meals in it. Last week, that average spiked to 510, according to district spokesman Rick Parrish.
So far, the highest daily meal handout happened March 27 and March 30, with 671 meals and 661 meals respectively. However, those were days the district was also checking out Chromebooks.
Last week, the district handed out 529 meals handed out Wednesday, 555 on Thursday at 555 and 527 Friday.
Though Parrish said the district did not have a definitive reason for the increases, he did point to rising unemployment caused by COVID-19.
An April 10 TDN story reported that more than 2,200 people filed for unemployment benefits in Cowlitz County the first week of April, bringing the county’s total number of claims in recent weeks to nearly 5,800, or about 14.5% of the workforce. (See “Unemployment claims in Cowlitz County continue to rise” at tdn.com)
Meal distribution also is increasing in Kelso. District spokeswoman Michele Nerland said the first week, the district handed out an average of 468 meals a day. Last week, the average was 740.
She said just in the first half of this week, the numbers are already trending higher, with 798 meals handed out Monday, 793 on Tuesday and 876 on Wednesday, a record high.
Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said the district has seen a “mild bump” in meal distribution this week. Last week, the district used buses to deliver an average of 1,952 meals per day.
Monday and Tuesday of this week, the average was 2,005 per day.
“We’re delivering lots and lots of meals to kids, week over week,” Green said.
All three districts use a combination of bus stop drop offs and static pick-up sites. A full list can be found in the March 20 TDN story “COVID-19 school closure resources“ and on district websites.
Toutle Lake School District expanded its meal offerings starting Monday from those on the free and reduced price lunch program to everyone under the age of 18. Preliminary numbers were not available Wednesday.
“At least initially, we are going to attempt to deliver our meals to the family doorstep,” Superintendent Bob Garrett said in a letter to parents.
Overall, district officials emphasized that students in need would continue to receive meals.
