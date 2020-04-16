Demand for school meals rising as virus epidemic continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The number of bagged meals local school districts hand out is spiking as the state stay-at-home order continues and unemployment increases, according to school officials.

Overall, Longview School District has served nearly 9,200 students meals in a month, and Kelso School District has given just over 10,800 meals.

Longview started handing out meals March 16. That first week, it averaged 347 bags, each with two meals in it. Last week, that average spiked to 510, according to district spokesman Rick Parrish.

So far, the highest daily meal handout happened March 27 and March 30, with 671 meals and 661 meals respectively. However, those were days the district was also checking out Chromebooks.

Last week, the district handed out 529 meals handed out Wednesday, 555 on Thursday at 555 and 527 Friday.

Though Parrish said the district did not have a definitive reason for the increases, he did point to rising unemployment caused by COVID-19.